Oleksandr Usyk Seeks Talks with Conor McGregor for Bare-Knuckle Fight After Tyson Fury Rematch

Conor McGregor has consistently expanded his business portfolio outside the UFC. The most recent addition to his burgeoning business empire is a stake in Bare Knuckle Boxing. The involvement of McGregor will ensure more eyes on the sport and bigger names willing to step into the ring to try their hand at the sport. This includes heavyweight boxing champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk is currently preparing for his rematch against Tyson Fury. The Ukrainian fighter successfully dethroned Fury the first time they met earlier this year in May 2024.

In the process he became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the sport in 24 years. A clause in their contract allowed for an immediate rematch which Fury activated. Therefore, the second fight will take place later this year in December.

Ahead of the fight, Sergey Lapin, a key member of Usyk’s team, spoke to Betway Insider about his fighter’s future in the sport. He went on to add that once he beats Fury in the rematch, he would like to explore options outside boxing.

While doing so he mentioned a few scenarios that included, a potential fight against UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, an MMA bout against Anthony Joshua, or a cruiserweight boxing bout against YouTuber-cum-boxer Jake Paul.

Lapin also mentioned McGregor’s BKFC as an option.

This quote was posted on ‘TheMacLife’ Instagram page under which McGregor commented, “Usky In Bare Knuckle“.

Lapin replied to the same saying his team was ready to talk. Usyk reshared a post that included the comment on his Instagram story with a caption that said, ‘Let’s talk’.

Conor McGregor to fight in BKFC?

McGregor recently hosted a Bare Knuckle Fighting press conference in Spain. During the press conference, McGregor was asked if he was tempted to join his own promotion and fight in BKFC as a fighter. ‘The Notorious’ replied saying that he has unfinished business with the UFC and that he has two fights left on his contract which he intends to fulfil.

After that was done, he would have no issues fighting in BKFC. The Irish superstar insisted that he did not just want to be an owner in the promotion, rather, he wanted to be a player manager.

However, in order to do any of that, McGregor will have to fight out his UFC contract which, at his current rate would take a couple of years at least.