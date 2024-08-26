“Ordered Khabib vs McGregor From Temu”: Sean O’Malley Sets Off Trolls With Bold Wrestling Statement About Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley took his first steps into the world of MMA inspired by the success of a certain Irish super star. Now as a champion, it appears he is adopting Conor McGregor’s playbook as he makes bold predictions ahead of his fight with Merab Dvalishvili.. It also helps that the build up to the fight has led fans to brand it as a knock off version of Khabib vs Conor at UFC 229.

In a recent sit down interview with Brett Okatomo, O’Malley addressed the clash of styles that will take place at UFC Noche. See, it is the classic storyline of a dangerous striker who is one of the best not in the UFC taking on a dominant wrestler who has mauled the opponents put in front of him.

Given that historically these match ups have gone down with the striker on his back, O’Malley should be a little worries.

However, Dvalishvili’s is not causing him any sleepless nights as he believes the Georgian will hit the canvas early.

In the interview he said that it only takes one mistake for the fight to end. He added that Dvalishvili will have the same fate as his teammate Aljamain Sterling who lunged forward and found himself on the canvas staring at the lights wondering what just happened.

Needless to say, these comments made by O’Malley drew some interesting reactions from fans.

“This match up is basically if you ordered Khabib vs McGregor from Temu.”

“Unpopular opinion: O’Malley is gonna chin Merab within the first round.”

“Merabs gonna make 25 minutes feel like 25 years in hell for you”

Of course, dismissing his opponents as non threatening is something out of Conor McGregor’s playbook but ‘Suga’ insists that the relationship with his idol have already gone too sour.

O’Malley demands apology from McGregor

MMA fans know all too well about Conor McGregor’s unhinged rants on Twitter. So once upon a time, not so long ago, McGregor bashed Ryan Garcia and O’Malley for cheating.

Except, O’Malley didn’t cheat, not at the time at least. Garcia is the one who had tested positive for ostarine, a PED for his fight against Devin Haney. But as McGregor went nuts, nobody was safe. And being in Garcia’s vicinity, courtesy of their feud, O’Malley caught some serious strays.

The matter escalated from there and since then both ‘Suga’ and the ‘Mystic Mac’ have been going at each other on social media.

Now, it is hard to imagine what O’Malley must have felt like given his own idol and someone he looked up to in the sport accusing him of being a cheat.

So when asked about it at a recent sit down interview, he stated that the only way he would be cool with McGregor again is if ‘The Notorious’ apologized to him in person or over text.

Meanwhile, fans who have been following the sport for a while know that there is a better chance of pigs flying than McGregor apologizing to anyone for comments made.