‘Real Madrid Superfan’ Khabib Nurmagomedov Poses With Mesut Ozil but Fans Notice Captain America-like Physique

Allan Binoy
Published

Khabib Nurmagomedov (L), Mesut Ozil (R)

Credit: IMAGO/Instagram

As a Real Madrid fan, getting clicked with Cristiano Ronaldo is the ultimate dream. Now, make no mistake, CR7 is a baller. He’s everywhere, from your KFC to your underwear ads. But getting clicked with him is such a noob move. Because real fans like Khabib Nurmagomedov know that without Mesut Ozil, Ronaldo’s early years at Santiago Bernabeu would have been a struggle.

So, it’s only natural that when the former Dagestani champion saw an opportunity to meet the underrated playmaker, he had to click a picture. Weirdly, however, what seemed to catch fans’ attention wasn’t the former UFC champion but just how Captain America-esque Ozil has been looking since his retirement.

Since retiring from soccer in 2023, it appears Ozil has been hitting the weights hard. The former Madrid and Arsenal playmaker used to be one the leanest and meanest soccer players that ever walked on a blade of grass. But now, he looks about 200 lbs at least, leading to some insane comparisons in the comments.


“Ozil looks like he is 29-0 MashAllah,” one fan joked, drawing comparisons to Khabib’s iconic MMA record. Another added, “The case when Ozil is bigger than Khabib,” clearly surprised by Ozil’s superhero physique.

The jokes kept rolling in, with comments like, “Ozil looks like he could fight DDP”.  One fan even suggested, “Send him 2-3 years to Dagestan and forget,” hinting at the former soccer player taking up combat sports in his spare time.

During his playing days, Ozil was a classic #10, running up and down the pitch, creating chances for his strikers. But now that he doesn’t have to run as much, there isn’t much muscle loss, which would explain the bulk.

Perhaps Khabib could also learn a lesson or two from Ozil but it seems ‘The Eagle‘ is happy with how he looks and would rather spend all his time with his one true love- soccer.

Khabib’s visit to Anfield

The former UFC lightweight champion visited Liverpool to watch the second leg of the round of 16 knockout clash between the home team and PSG. ‘The Eagle’ watched from the stands as the resilient Parisian team knocked out Arne Slott’s scousers to win the tournament.

In what was a very end-to-end game, only Ousmane Dembele’s goal separated the two sides as they headed into extra time followed by penalties with the score 1-1 on aggregate. The entire ordeal came down to the teenager Desire Doue, who calmly put the ball in the back of the net to set up a quarterfinal against Aston Villa.

‘The Eagle’, courtesy of Naseer Al-Khelaifi, watched the end-to-end action live with Everton Midfielder Idrissa Gueye and PL Legend Oumar Niasse.

And with his favorite club Real Madrid, beating rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties to advance to the quarterfinals, life as a soccer fan just seems to be getting better for ‘The Eagle’. Rest assured, if Madrid makes it to the UCL final, Khabib will be there to support them in person!

