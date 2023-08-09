“This Is Impossible”: Khabib Nurmagomedov on Training Elon Musk for the Mark Zuckerberg Fight

Elon Musk, the Tesla founder, a few months ago verbally agreed to fight Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an MMA match. Ever since then, Musk received several offers from notable names to train him. In fact, he was spotted training with the former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre. However, Musk doesn’t seem content with just training with GSP. He is taking the fight seriously and, according to reports, has reached out to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for help.

Advertisement

However, according to sources, the Russian MMA star has refused to train the Twitter CEO for some reasons. Recently, a source close to Nurmagomedov revealed some details about the situation.

More on- Khabib Nurmagomedov refusing to train Elon Musk

Earlier, a social media post claimed the former UFC lightweight champion had declined to train Musk. But, the cause for this has not been revealed.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvr1Vygy6Xh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

However, a Khabib Nurmagomedov fan page on Instagram has given more clarity on the same. It reported that, per a source close to Nurmagomedov, his refusal to train Musk comes out of principles. Nurmagomedov has left the sport and won’t change his mind. In the caption, the page wrote:

“Khabib’s refusal was a matter of principle. He has wrapped up his coaching and sports career and nothing can change this. Musk’s [present-day] status plays no role at all. However, Khabib keeps receiving proposals on a regular basis to be a coach or make a comeback. But this is impossible.”

In 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov fought his last UFC bout against Justin Gaethje. After winning the title fight, he retired from professional fighting, never to return.

Advertisement

Why did ‘The Eagle’ retire

After winning his final UFC title bout against Justin Gaethje, ‘The Eagle’ declared his retirement inside the cage. He revealed in an interview that he had kept the decision a secret.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov had made the same decision after losing his father, Abdulmanap, who was also his coach. He promised his mother that he would never engage in professional combat again and has since turned down lucrative offers to return to fighting.

Although ‘The Eagle’ worked as a coach for his friends and teammates after retirement, he has taken a break from that too to spend time with his family. This might also be a reason he denied training Musk.