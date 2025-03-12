Khabib Nurmagomedov Joins Idrissa Gueye and Oumar Niasse, as PSG Sends Liverpool Packing From the UCL

Paris Saint-Germain have defeated Liverpool and are now on their way to the Champion’s League quarter-finals, thanks to Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper was the hero of the night, making two crucial saves during the penalty shootout to knock the scousers out of the tournament. Interestingly, UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has more or less been a frequent presence at Anfield, was seen with Parisian legends as they celebrated.

This was always going to be a difficult night for PSG, having the first leg by a narrow margin at home and playing the away leg in front of a notoriously hostile crowd at Anfield.

It wasn’t the most attractive soccer on display, but it was gritty, with Ousmane Dembele’s goal being the only thing separating the teams over 90 minutes. Even an extra 30 minutes of play couldn’t break the deadlock. So, it all came down to penalties.

PSG’s players were flawless with their spot-kicks, but it was their goalkeeper, Donnarumma, who stepped up big time, denying Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones to seal the win. And just like that, the Parisian team will now face either Aston Villa or Club Brugge.

But it wasn’t just the game itself that got UFC fans talking. Khabib was in the stands watching the drama unfold live. Sitting alongside Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye and former Everton striker Oumar Niasse, ‘The Eagle’ was spotted wearing a PSG jacket.

The trio even clicked a picture together and posted it on Instagram.

Khabib Nurmagomedov watched Paris Saint-Germain knock Liverpool out of the Champions League on penalties at Anfield tonight — alongside Everton’s Idrissa Gueye ⚽ pic.twitter.com/ZSyii4MzE2 — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) March 11, 2025

It should be noted that Khabib doesn’t support any particular team. While he has often praised the English Premier League for being the most challenging soccer competition in the world, the Dagestani legend has supported teams from across La Liga and Seri A as well.

In the years gone by, he claims to have supported Real Madrid, Galatasaray, Liverpool, and their arch-rivals, Manchetser United. Essentially, having grown up in Russia, Khabib has never bought into the rivalry between teams. He just loves good teams and better competitions.

Interestingly, last night’s match was not the first time he watched this fixture live.

Khabib is sticking to traditions

Back when he was the UFC lightweight champion of the world, in 2018, he was in attendance at Parc des Princes for Liverpool vs. PSG on November 29.

And even on that day, the Dagestani fighter watched on as PSG beat Liverpool thanks to the brilliance of Neymar and Juan Bernat, whose early goals gave them the 2-1 win in the group stage of the tournament.

It would appear that the Russian fighter’s presence has worked well for the Parisian team.

What is more interesting is that back in 2023, PSF was planning on creating an MMA team, which they were going to ask Nurmagomedov to lead.

Unfortunately, things didn’t come to fruition. However, it appears the bond between the two entities remains as tight as ever.