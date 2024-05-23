Paddy Pimblett Reveals Bobby Green Wasn’t His Top Choice for UFC 304

The UFC marks its annual trip to the United Kingdom later this year with UFC 304. The card will feature some of the biggest names from British MMA including Paddy Pimblett, who is set to take on Bobby Green in a bid to extend his seven-fight win streak. Ahead of the fight, the trash talk between the two men has started with both men dismissing the other’s talents and abilities.

‘The Baddy’ recently sat down for an interview with ‘The MacLife’. Sharing his thoughts on Bobby Green, the proud Scouser said that Green wasn’t even his top choice for an opponent.

“I’ll be honest, I wanted to fight [Renato] Moicano…I wanted to fight [the guy] ranked No. 10. Moicano is funny. We’d have a good little build-up. Bobby Green is just a bellend. … He’s a proper tool. He’s a proper weapon. He is.

He even clarified what he found funniest about the feud with Greeb,

The funniest one is, he says, ‘He mentioned me.’ I didn’t mention you! You mentioned me first. So then I mentioned you, you little sausage.”



Renato Moicao is currently ranked 10th in the 155-pound division whereas Green is 15, which explains Pimblett’s hesitation. In his interview, he also went on to mention that Bobby Green had not been the same since his loss to Jailin Turner.

For the uninitiated, Green was viciously knocked out by Turner in December 2023. Although he bounced back with a win over Jim Miller at UFC 300, he was wobbled a few times which Pimblett sees as a sign of weakness. Regardless, this is the fight game, and anything goes. We saw that when Benoit Saint-Denis manhandled Dustin Poirier in the first round of UFC 299 but got rocked to sleep in the second.

SOhead of their fight, let’s take a closer look at how Pimblett and Green stack up against each other.

A closer look at Paddy Pimblett vs Bobby Green

Both Pimblett and Green are even when it comes to height. However, when it comes to reach, Pimblett has a slight two-inch advantage. Green is, however, the more lethal of the two strikers landing 6.45 significant strikes per minute.

In addition to this, Green also has the better defense, blocking 63% of the significant strikes thrown his way.

And while Paddy might not stack up on paper, he is on an impressive win-streak and if we know anything about Scousers, they brought down Margaret Thatcher. So Bobby Green wouldn’t be much of a stretch for Pimbett.

Besides, given the grief every Liverpool FC fan is going through since Jurgen Klopp’s retirement, Green might just find himself at the wrong end of that rage.

The fight is scheduled for three rounds and therefore, the gas tank will not be a factor in it. With both of them being strikers, the fight is likely to remain on the feet. So, it will be interesting to see which fighter is sharper on the night and makes fewer mistakes.

Needless to say, fans are in for a treat at UFC 304.