Paulo Costa Secret Juice: What Is the Drink Brazilian UFC Star Talks About?

The upcoming UFC 298 co-main eventer, Paulo Costa, may boast an incredible physique. But it has also got the USADA suspecting him of PED usage and asking him for his samples at pretty awkward moments. However, ‘The Eraser’ picked out a way to entertain fans after facing such strict scrutiny from the USADA. He created a drink called ‘Secret Juice’ which he is often seen consuming in his social media posts. Despite ‘Secret Juice’ being a moniker for PEDs, Costa doesn’t get caught by the USADA even after consuming it repeatedly. Now Costa himself has shed light on the ingredients of the same on Instagram.

Well, most fans may have realized from the beginning of this goofery that ‘Borrachinha’s’ ‘Secret Juice’ contains no USADA-prohibited substances. Still, many of them may not know which ingredients combine to form Costa’s ‘Secret Juice’. Costa also hasn’t been pretty open about the secret ingredients of the highly esteemed drink.

However, an Instagram video posted by ‘The Eraser’ himself does give out a few details, although it’s apparent that it is a comical one as well. It showcased Costa marketing the ‘Secret Juice’ like Conor McGregor often does for his ‘Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey’.

In a part of it, Costa revealed the two primary ingredients of his drink. One of them was ginger, but he beeped out the other ingredient from the video.

In the latter part, Costa made another revelation related to the ingredients. He mentioned that the ‘Secret Juice’ doesn’t contain apples or its extracts. Unfortunately, no other information was shared, and this is all that is available in the public domain about the ingredients of Costa’s favorite beverage.

Well, he must have been drinking the ‘Secret Juice’ throughout his UFC 298 training camp as well. But nothing can be said if he will get the better of his UFC 298 rival on 17 February using this juice.

Will the Secret Juice of Paulo Costa earn him a victory at UFC 298?

On a lighter note, it won’t be wrong to say that the Secret Juice has provided Costa with the power to finish most of his UFC rivals to date. Its quality also shows when ‘Borrachinha’ devastates his rivals with his heavy strikes. But Costa’s upcoming UFC 298 rival, Robert Whittaker, isn’t just any other UFC fighter. He is a former middleweight champion and also boasts a superb strike-heavy style of fighting.

Whittaker’s nickname, ‘Bobby Knuckles’, also implies that he packs some formidable power in his strikes as well. Hence, Costa will probably have to give out all his ‘Secret Juice’-earned power to get the better of his Australian UFC 298 rival on 17 February.