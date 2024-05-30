Paulo Costa’s New York Mets First Pitch Draws Comparisons to 50 Cent, Conor McGregor, and Other Pitching Blunders

Despite being excellent fighters, Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland are better known for their online antics and mic skills. Ahead of their UFC 302 fight, Costa was given the honor of throwing the first pitch ahead of the New York Mets game. ‘Borrachinha’ did so with much gusto, albeit to become another meme.

UFC fighters are often invited to throw the first pitch before a baseball game. The likes of Conor McGregor, and Jon Jones are some of the more elite names on that esteemed list.

This time it was Costa’s turn. The Brazilian fighter took to the mound and steadied himself before throwing his first pitch. Unfortunately, the throw was miles off the mark and Costa was left red-faced. Needless to say, this video was shared on Twitter and fans flocked to make fun of the meme god himself.

Despite being a horrible throw, according to a fan, Costa is still behind 50 cents. She said, “Idk about that. My money is on @50cent.”

Another fan brought Conor McGregor into the equation saying, “Conor was just as bad. Baseball & football.”

“still not worse than Conor’s imo. bro ricocheted the ball from one end to another.”– added a fan with a generous sprinkling of truth.

A fan shared another video saying, “This might top it lol.” Doubt it. Conor’s was utterly ridiculous.

“Costa, McGregor, 50 Cent are the top 3 worst now”- stated a fan making a top three worst list. Imagine, Costa and McGregor start a feud over this like Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Imagine the trash talk!

All that said, after having witnessed his pitch, it’s safe to say Costa made the right choice by sticking with MMA.

Paulo Costa mocks liberal chin Sean Strickland

The war of words between Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland has been on long before their fight was even announced. Now that fight week is upon us, it gives more chances for Costa and Strickland to call each other names and fire shots at each other.

And given that these two have the trash-talking skills of teenagers from a Jonah Hill-Seth Rogen movie with the nightmarish dialogue writing resembling a poorly made WWE straight-to-DVD film, this will be so much fun. It’s like watching Sharkanado on weed.

Case in point, ahead of their fight, Costa has called Chimaev, a soy boy!

Yes, he stated that Strickland was a ‘Soy Boy’ with a liberal chin. Nobody has ever accused Chimaev of being a liberal. So this would be a new experience for him. Regardless of how this fight turns out, you can guarantee that it will be worth every penny you have paid.