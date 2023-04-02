‘Controversial Influencer’ Andrew Tate Wishes Luck to Ex-UFC Star in His New Boxing Venture

Before indulging in online businesses, the British American personality Andrew Tate was a professional kickboxer. He had quite an impressive record under his name and was a prominent name in the sport. In fact, it was his first venture that brought him fame. Thus, Tate, despite retirement, still has a fascination for combat sports. Not only that, but ‘Cobra’ also has connections with some of the biggest names in the combat world. One of them is Darren Till.

Darren Till made his UFC debut in 2015. He has an 18-5 professional MMA record under his name. However, the British MMA star has departed from the UFC and will now test other genres of combat sports.

Andrew Tate wishes luck to Darren Till following his boxing announcement

Darren Till fought thrice in the last three years. Unfortunately, he didn’t win a single fight and Till’s weak ground game was on display during his fights. Thus, he took a year gap to hone his wrestling with best friend Khamzat Chimaev before his fight in 2022.

However, ‘Gorilla’ still lost the fight via submission in the third round against Dricus Du Plessis. After the loss, Till was cut out from the UFC roster earlier this year.

Good luck G — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) April 1, 2023

Following that, the British mixed martial artist announced that he will be making his debut in boxing soon. However, Till didn’t confirm a name that he would face inside the squared ring.

The former UFC fighter also stated that he was well-versed in striking. Thus, Till is pretty confident that he will make a good run in boxing. After the announcement, Tate replied to Till by wishing him luck. Tate wrote, “Good luck G.”

It is important to note that, despite the two never meeting in person, Till has been all supportive of the controversial influencer after he was arrested. This might be the reason Tate is on a good note with him. Till, in response, thanked Andrew Tate for his kind words.

The release of the Tate brothers

Andrew Tate, along with his younger brother Tristan Tate, was arrested back in December 2023 over human trafficking and money laundering suspicion. However, the brothers were not charged with the said crimes.

Thus, after many attempts, the Romanian judicial court ruled in favor of the Tate brothers. After over three months in prison, Andrew and Tristan were shifted to house arrest.

However, despite their home arrest, the Tate supporters and fans rejoiced that at least they were out of the Romanian prison. But the trouble is still far from over for the Tate brothers as the investigation is still going on.

What are your thoughts on the release of the Tate brothers? What do you guys think about the interaction between Tate and Till?