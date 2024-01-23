Conor McGregor Roadhouse: UFC Star Joins Jake Gyllenhaal in Hyping Up Fans for Their Upcoming Movie

2024 is set to be an extremely important year for ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. This year will mark McGregor’s return to the UFC after a three-year hiatus following a catastrophic injury. Also, this year will mark McGregor’s debut in Hollywood as his movie Roadhouse releases later this year. In preparation for the same, McGregor recently took to Instagram to share his thoughts on what fans can expect from the movie.

Fellow co-star Jake Gyllenhaal took to Instagram to share an update with fans about the upcoming movie. In the post he said,

“In the studio, putting the finishing touches on @roadhousemovie and feeling fortunate to have worked with so many talented folks throughout the making of this film. Over the next few weeks, can’t wait to share some of the preparation, people and moments that have made this one so much fun!.”

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor shared the post on his Instagram story with a caption that said,

“My Man Jake G! Big things coming for you all to see real soon! @roadhousemovie is READY!.”

The new version of Roadhouse coming later this year is Prime Video’s new reimagining of the classic ’80s action epic Road House. In the upcoming version, Gyllenhaal plays a former UFC fighter who works as a bouncer at a seedy roadhouse in the Florida Keys. He quickly finds that things are not always as they appear in this idyllic tropical setting. At this point in time, there is no confirmation of what role McGregor will be playing. However, it is understood that he is not playing himself in the movie.

Conor McGregor to return to his previous activity levels in the UFC?

Ever since Conor McGregor won his second belt in the promotion, his activity in the UFC has dropped dramatically. Since 2016, McGregor has fought only four times in the UFC and lost three of those fights.

Thanks to his success, a lot of doors have opened for McGregor outside the octagon, which takes up more time and attention than fighting does. ‘The Notorious’ plans to return later this year against Michael Chandler.

However, the question arises: will McGregor continue to fight regularly in the UFC, or will this be a once in a few years appearance? In all likelihood, McGregor will never return to his previous levels of activity. Given the recent comments made by his excellence Turki Alalshikh, there is a strong possibility that McGregor will end up boxing in Saudi Arabia, after he fights Michael Chandler in the UFC.