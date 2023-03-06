Po*n Star Kendra Lust Thanks Dana White as She Shares Moment With Jake Gyllenhaal at UFC 285

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada hosted one of the biggest UFC events this year, the UFC 285 pay-per-view. One of the greatest fighters in the sport’s history, Jon Jones, returned after almost three years and headlined the pay-per-view. In his divisional debut, he won the heavyweight championship against Frenchman Ciryl Gane. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko lost her flyweight crown to Mexican female fighter Alexa Grasso. Overall, the event delivered as expected. It was a successful pay-per-view as not only fans but many big names attended the event in Las Vegas.

One of the notable personalities that attended the pay-per-view was the adult movie star, Kendra Lust. People who follow her on Twitter know that Lust is a huge MMA fan and has collaborated with many combat sports athletes in the past.

Kendra Lust shares her UFC 285 walk with Jake Gyllenhaal

To add to fans’ excitement, Oscar-nominated Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal made his presence at the event. Interestingly, the famous actor came to shoot a scene for his upcoming movie ‘Roadhouse’ at UFC 285 inside T-Mobile Arena.

The adult movie star was lucky enough as she was entering the arena just as Gyllenhaal was leaving after his shoot. Lust posted the video of her crossing paths with the Hollywood star.

Lust also thanked the UFC supremo Dana White for hosting her at the event. She wrote, “My #ufc285 walkout 😜 Thank you so much @danawhite @ufc for having me as a guest. I had blast 🙌🏻 all the fights were 🔥 @jakegyllenhaal just making a movie #roadhouse,” in the post’s caption.

Jon Jones made history at UFC 285

‘Bones’ made his heavyweight debut at UFC 285. He was set against one of the most ferocious strikers in the division, Ciryl Gane. However, the latter looked like an easy opponent for Jones inside the cage.

Jones had a standing exchange with the Frenchman. However, after a few minutes, he successfully took Gane down on the mat. It was very clear that ‘Bon Gamin’ was struggling on the ground with Jones.

The American fighter eventually caught Gane in a guillotine choke and ended the fight in the very first round. ‘Bones’ already has an impressive MMA resume. But the heavyweight title has added another gem to his achievements in the UFC. Now, he is expected to have his first title defense against Stipe Miocic. However, the date for the fight hasn’t been officially announced.

