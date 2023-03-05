Jon Jones Calls Francis Ngannou “A Big Ol P***y” After Winning Heavyweight Championship at UFC 285

Jon Jones has disregarded Francis Ngannou’s message with an explicit message of his own in the aftermath of being crowned the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. Jones asserted himself as the greatest martial artist of all time when he materialized his prognosis of capturing the UFC Heavyweight championship.

Bones was mesmerizing in his heavyweight debut as he dismantled Ciryl Gane in less than three minutes in the very first round. As was the forecast, Jones began his heavyweight debut with pressure right off the pedal.

Followed by a barrage of leg kicks. He attempted to use the low kicks to set up his straight right punches. Jones’ augury came to fruition when Gane failed to create enough separation between himself and Jones.

When the former threw a left straight out of southpaw, which Jones managed to duck right under. He then landed a takedown from the back before transitioning into a seated mount. Before the Frenchman knew it, he was tapping to the guillotine choke.

A masterclass of a performance for the undisputed greatest. Former UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou took to Twitter to congratulate Bones on his win with a subtle dig.

Suffice it to say, Jon Jones didn’t take too kindly to the message and issued a response.

Jon Jones brands Francis Ngannou a “Big, Ol’ P***y”!

Speaking to the media in the wake of his remarkable accomplishment, Bones looked ecstatic. He had captured a long-standing dream following years of personal and professional obstacles.

Although, his euphoria was disrupted for a moment when a member of the media conveyed to the former LHW king that the Predator had sent out a tweet directed at him following his quick night in the office.

Francis Ngannou’s tweet read:

” Good job Jonny Boy Sincerely, The heavyweight king”

Good job Jonny Boy 👍 Sincerely,

The heavyweight king — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 5, 2023

When asked if he had a response to Ngannou, Jones said:

“Francis is a big ol p***y.

Jones continued and doubled down on his statement shortly after as well.

Jones said:

“I love that quote, I love it… All that muscle with a big a** p***y”

Needless to say, Jones didn’t take too kindly to Ngannou’s insinuation that he was not the undisputed heavyweight King. Given the animosity originating between the two nowadays, it’s a shame that we will not see these two specimens collide inside the octagon.

Nevertheless, given the fact that the ship has sailed in that contest, it’s onwards and upwards for the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic confirmed this past week that he was slated to be awarded the winner of the UFC 285 main event.

With Jones emerging victorious, it sets the pair up for undoubtedly the greatest heavyweight showdown in the history of the sport. The greatest of all time vs the greatest heavyweight of all time.

A match made in heaven. Rest assured; International Fight Week will be a sight for sore eyes.

