After Suggesting Changes in MMA Rules Like Joe Rogan, Po*nstar Kendra Lust Demands to Jail a Referee for This Reason

Fighters in mixed martial arts are subject to severe injuries because it is an intense sport. But, if a referee is there to call off a bout once a combatant has sustained enough damage, such fatalities can be prevented. However, over the years, a number of officials have made controversial decisions that have sparked fan debate or even worsened the harm done to the combatants. Something similar took place during a Fury FC event recently, which has sparked a debate in the MMA world.

Even the famous adult movie star Kendra Lust has given her thoughts on the situation. Let’s look at what occurred during the fight that has irked many fans and MMA pundits.

Kendra Lust reacts to major mishaps by an MMA referee

Kendra Lust, a prominent name in the adult industry, is an ardent MMA fan. She has followed the sport for a long time and is even associated with many notable names from combat sports.

Lust attends several major MMA events and shares her opinion on the happening in the MMA world on social media. Similarly, she talked about a major mistake by a referee during the Fury FC event on her Twitter.

This Ref should be put in Jail .. just wow this is scary AF https://t.co/xjpavRZnju — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) March 25, 2023

The horrific incident happened at Fury FC 76 during the fight between Gianni Vazquez and Edgar Chairez. Vasquez was caught in a tight triangle choke by Chairez in the fourth round, and the hold rendered Vasquez unconscious.

Frank Collazo, the referee, missed it, though. However, Chairez changed the choke into an armbar in the same round, maintaining it until Vazquez regained consciousness and tapped out.

Lust posted the video of the incident on her official Twitter account and wrote, “This Ref should be put in Jail .. just wow this is scary AF,” in the caption.

Lust wanted a change in MMA rules after Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

The result of the lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski left a foul taste in fans, as many thought the latter won the bout. However, Makhachev took the win via a unanimous decision.

Not usually a proponent of watching a fight back for purposes of scoring or re-scoring it but that is what I’m doing this morning. I thought Islam Makhachev won 48-47 whilst watching live, but of course I got a lot of sh*t going on. Close fight either way; want to see it again… — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) February 14, 2023

Following the fight, even Lust shared her thoughts on the outcome. While replying to a tweet by UFC commentator Jon Anik, Lust suggested a change in the MMA scoring system.

Interestingly, even the UFC color commentator was among the people rallying for Volkanovski after the fight. In an episode of his JRE podcast, Rogan suggested ‘crowding scoring‘ instead of judges for MMA fights. However, it is very unlikely that the method will come to use in UFC.

What are your thoughts on Lust and Rogan’s suggestion? What do you guys think about Lust’s recent tweet on the referee?