‘Proud’ Wife and Sister in ‘Awe’ as Conor McGregor Shares Insights From Successful Amazon Prime Event

Adarsh Ojha
Published

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor | Credits: Imago

In just a few days, yet another combat sports superstar will make his Hollywood debut. Following in the footsteps of Mike Tyson, Chuck Liddel, and others, Conor McGregor is now set to make his big-screen debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the classic ‘Roadhouse’. McGregor recently attended the premiere of his movie in London on Amazon Prime, where his partner Dee Devlin, Margaret McGregor, and other family members showed their support. Additionally, McGregor’s wife and sister expressed their pride in him on his Instagram post.

Now, replying to his recent post Devlin shared how she was in awe of The Irishman. And it’s not just her; McGregor’s sister Erin also expressed how super proud she is of where he’s reached now.

Comments | Credits: Conor McGregor’s Instagram

Devlin has been by his side since he had nothing and was a struggling fighter, and she’s been with him ever since. And while his sister have always been part of his journey. Indeed, both women have seen McGregor’s struggles and his hard work to get to where he is today.

And now as he is at the pinnacle of his life as he is making movie debut, it is a moment of pride for his family, and it’s evident that they’ve all rallied together to show their support. Meanwhile, as his UFC fans has waiting for him to return, recently he shared a massive update about his UFC career.

Conor McGregor shared update on his UFC comeback

Recently, Conor McGregor has been busy promoting his movie ‘Roadhouse’. And in an interview with MacLife, he’ll return to training after finishing these promotions. Although he mentioned that delays made him lose interest for a while, he’s now ready to make a comeback to training camp. 

“I had a camp in Cannes, I had a camp in Dubai where I was hoping for a December date, then a January date. Then it keeps getting pushed back, then I lose interest and stop full training for a while.”

McGregor’s UFC comeback is still some time away, but now fans are excited to see him act in his first movie, ‘Roadhouse’. The trailer shows off his action skills, making people wonder if he could become a big movie star like Dwayne Johnson, who also started in sports before moving to acting.

