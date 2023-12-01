Conor McGregor Family: How Many Kids Do Dee Devlin & the UFC Star Have?

Sep 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; MMA fighter Conor McGregor poses for a photo with his fiance Dee Devlin, his son Conor Jack Jr., and daughter Croia after throwing out a first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor is synonymous with many big entertaining things, and he is a huge name in the world of MMA. From his all-time entertaining trash talks to his funny demeanor, he enjoys a huge global fan following. He loves to flaunt his life and his millionaire lifestyle by being super active on various social media platforms. He also keeps promoting his various brands like Proper Twelve and the celebrity top spot Black Forge Inn.

The bling in his life never seems to end, which is one of the main reasons why fans find him irresistible. As much as the star is known for his extravagant life and cool moves, he is quite a family guy who loves spending time with his people. He often shares pictures of him enjoying and dining with his family.

McGregor is a happy man with a beautiful loving and supportive partner like Dee Devlin. And not just this but his family has his four beautiful kids who make his life complete and more wholesome.

More about Conor McGregor and his family

‘The Notorious’ has always been the one celebrating and spending quality time with his close ones. And with time as the McGregor clan grew, the bonding between the family grew tremendously as well. McGregor shares a very deep and loving bond with his partner Dee Devlin. He never leaves a moment to appreciate Dee for supporting and being there for him throughout.

Dee grew up in Walkinstown, which is quite near to Crumlin, McGregor’s hometown. They met each other right when the Irishman gave up on his plumbing apprenticeship to begin his MMA career. Post that the two have been together since 2008. After a long time, the couple got engaged in the year 2020.

Even before getting engaged, the beautiful couple started their beautiful family as they welcomed their first baby in the year 2017.

The couple named their first baby boy Conor Jack Jr. who is now 6 years old. He is often seen training with his dad. McGregor tries his best to make him learn various MMA skills and hard punches.

The couple has one beautiful baby girl that they welcomed in 2019 and named her Croia Mairead who is now 4 years old. She is often seen enjoying the princess-like treatment with Disneyland outings and dinner nights with her parents.

In 2021, Devlin became a mother to McGregor’s third baby boy named Rian. He is currently 2 years old and resembles his father’s demeanour. Moreover, the lovely couple have now welcomed their fourth child to the world. As the baby boy is just born, his name is yet to be named by his parents.

As much as we love ‘The Notorious’ we also love to see his family grow and thrive in love. From octagon to being the man that he is for his family, we feel nothing but happiness and pride in our fighter.