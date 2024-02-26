‘Proud Wife’ Dee Devlin Hypes Conor McGregor as He Drops New Pictures From His Upcoming ‘Road House’ Movie

Conor McGregor’s movie Roadhouse is coming out in March this year. The former UFC Double Champion made his acting debut in the remake of the 1989 American film. The Irishman teased his fans a lot in the build-up to the film. He released voice notes and audition tapes on X, making fans wonder what he was up to. He recently uploaded pictures of his character from his movie on Instagram and his wife, Dee Devlin, showered him with praise.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have been together for years now. Devlin has been by his side when he had nothing and was a struggling fighter.

She is now reaping the rewards of sticking with her partner through his tough times. Here’s what she had to say on McGregor’s post:

“Let’s go Knox!! Sooooo proud of you babe, the star of the show”

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor have three children with a fourth on the way. ‘The Notorious’ got engaged to his girlfriend in 2020, but the pair are yet to tie the knot.

With all this news regarding McGregor, UFC fans have only one question in mind, when will he return? Following UFC 298, Dana White gave fans an update on the situation.

Dana White gives an update on Conor McGregor’s return and reveals how money ‘complicates’ things

Conor McGregor’s return is something UFC fans have been waiting for. Reporters ask Dana White questions about it at every press conference he attends.

Following the UFC 298 event, a reporter asked White for an update on the McGregor situation. Dana White revealed the complications with his return:

“Anytime we get Conor, we’ll be thrilled when he comes and fights. But money complicates a lot of things….He does want to fight this year, but we’ll see what happens.”

Dana White then went on to praise Conor McGregor for being a phenomenal business partner for the UFC. He revealed how the Irishman helped the UFC grow substantially.

He also went on to state that he has not spoken to him about signing a long contract. Although the Irishman does want to return to the octagon, there will be complications.

McGregor already has an opponent waiting for him in Michael Chandler. The American has been waiting for him ever since they finished filming The Ultimate Fighter 31.