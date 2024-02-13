UFC 300: Conor McGregor Continues to Tease Return Despite Recent Dana White Comments

Despite announcing multiple top-tier fights over the last few weeks, the UFC is still under pressure from fans over one fight. The biggest question that fans and pundits alike want answered is who is headlining UFC 300. For over two months now, this has been the biggest task for Dana White and his team to accomplish. While Conor McGregor would be the ideal solution for the company, White has recently stated that will not be the case. However, Conor McGregor continues to tease a return at UFC 300. McGregor recently took to his Instagram story to tease fans once again.

He shared an Instagram post by ‘fullviolence’. The post showed McGregor’s tweet, where he stated, “McGregor on 300 seals the deal.” ‘The Notorious’ shared the post with smiling emoji, suggesting a return at the event might still be on the cards for him.

Last week, Dana White appeared on a number of shows where he was asked about Conor McGregor and UFC 300. White stated that McGregor would not be headlining UFC 300.

Rather, the UFC is working on a return date in summer for the former champion. McGregor originally wanted to headline the International Fight Week card.

However, he has changed his mind multiple times since then. At this point, it is impossible to predict when McGregor actually wants to return to the octagon. UFC 300 is exactly two months away from today.

This does not give McGregor a lot of time to prepare. Fortunately, ‘The Notorious’ claims he has been training regularly and posts content to back that up as well.

Conor McGregor to save the UFC as it runs out of options?

The UFC has approached almost all the biggest names on its roster both current and past to headline UFC 300. However, with every week that passes, the UFC loses yet another big name that could potentially headline the event. Most recently, Jon Jones stated that he was approached to headline UFC 300 but declined. Recent reports suggest that the UFC is looking at Chimaev to headline the card.

However, for a number of reasons, Chimaev will not be able to do so. This leaves the UFC with little to no options other than Conor McGregor. With the event approaching at a rapid pace, Dana White might be forced to prepone his plans with McGregor and offer him the top spot at UFC 300.