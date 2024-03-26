“Pumped on some Viagra”: Unearthed Photo of UFC Icon Bruce Buffer Sends Fans Into Frenzy, Fuels Abs Implants Speculations

Most fans may happily agree that the noted UFC ring announcer, Bruce Buffer, adds a different kind of excitement to fights with his unique style of commentary. Buffer’s in-octagon antics, while announcing the fights, make it hard to believe that he is 66 years old. Several other photos of Buffer showcase his jacked physique as well. However, a large chunk of UFC fans posted a few rather distasteful comments on one such snap of Buffer on Reddit.

The snap showcased Buffer with a few other people alongside him. It won’t be wrong to say that Buffer looked the most jacked up in the snap despite being the oldest. However, his abs made the uploader opine that he must have “ab implants”. The entire caption to Buffer’s Reddit snap read,

“Just a quick reminder that Bruce Buffer has ab implants, I’m sorry.”

Much like the initial caption, other fans also chose to point that Buffer’s physique couldn’t be natural. But some of them went a rather distasteful way with their comments.

One such comment read, “Dude must go apeshit after getting pumped on some viagra, “IT’S TIMMMMMME!!!””

Another fan wrote, “Did they make Bruce….buffer?”

One more comment read, “He’s also been implanting blanks into thots for decades.”

Another follower commented, “He’s definitely on TRT.”

The last mentioned comment might ring a bell in the heads of several UFC fans. They can’t document whether Buffer has gone for ab implants or getting Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT). But Buffer won’t be the first one even if he has gone for TRT.

Bruce Buffer will join the noted Joe Rogan if the TRT-related comment is true

It won’t be wrong to say that Buffer’s jacked-up physique matches the well-built body of the noted comedian-UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan, in many ways. However, fans might differ to say that Rogan’s physique trumps Buffer’s. But the latter is almost a decade older than the ‘JRE’ host.

Rogan also may have been a former martial artist. But several fans might agree that his jacked physique at 56 is largely because of the Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) that he underwent, despite maintaining a strict routine regarding his training and diet. Rogan’s condition and health indicate that Buffer has his full right to go for a TRT if he feels so, irrespective of what the fans or the UFC community think about him.