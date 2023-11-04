“Rather Fight Real…”: Despite ‘$10,000,000 to $15,000,000’ Offer, Nate Diaz ‘Brutally’ Rejects Jake Paul Rematch

The Stockton native Nate Diaz is one of the popular names in the world of MMA and has a huge following worldwide. He is a buzzing name in the boxing world all credit to his last fight against Jake Paul. His fight against ‘The Problem Child’ had an outstanding build-up that attracted many people and generated great hype.

Advertisement

Diaz was made an offer by PFL to fight against Paul but the MMA star who is currently a free agent hasn’t committed to the offer.

He recently took to Twitter and expressed his take on PFL’s offer for taking on the fight against Paul. He said,

Advertisement

“I’m good I’d rather fight real fighters. And never back track to the minor leagues p***FL… Fight urself dips**.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NateDiaz209/status/1720480881721377232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After his loss against Jake Paul in his recent boxing match, there are many lucrative offers to pick for Diaz. However, Paul stands as the most appealing one keeping in mind the buzz that their last fight created.

As Diaz keeps rejecting offers to fight in the PFL, the founder of the promotion recently gave his thoughts on the same.

What did the PFL founder say about Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul rematch?

The PFL founder Donn Davis during the show “The MMA Hour” hosted by Ariel Helwani expressed his take on Diaz vs. Paul rematch. While giving his thoughts he gave a new offer to the Stockton native. He said,

Advertisement

“Look, I respect Nate ’cause he’s the people’s champ,” Davis said. “He’s a man’s man, his standup is all standup, but he said, ‘I’ll do it in the PFL SmartCage’ two minutes to you after the fight. He’s got a standing offer of between 10 and 15 million, and he’s hiding behind a rock.”

Davis mentioned that the former UFC fighter has a big money fight in front of him which can earn him 10 to 15 millions. The PFL founder showed his respect to Diaz but claimed the former UFC lightweight was hiding behind the rock.

It is interesting to note that recently PFL MMA has been active in making big master moves when it comes to bringing in the big UFC stars. The promotion recently signed former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and is now eyeing to book Jake Paul against Diaz.

Whether Diaz fight Paul in an MMA match remains to be seen, but fans will be rooting for the fight to take place give the popularity of the two stars.