mobile app bar

‘Real Madrid Fan’ Khabib Rocks PSG Colors, Islam Makhachev Joins in, as UCL Finale vs. Inter Milan Heats Up

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev (L), PSG Champions League (R)

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev (L), PSG Champions League (R)

CRedits: Instagram/IMAGO

Khabib Nurmagomedov is not a Real Madrid fan today. The former UFC champion will be donning the colors of PSG as they look to make history and get their hands on the first-ever Champions League trophy in the club’s history.

This isn’t the first time ‘The Eagle’ has been linked to the Parisian club. He is good friends with the president of the club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Through him, the Dagestani fighter has gotten to attend a number of matches at the Parc des Princes, their home stadium.

But the 29-0 fighter is getting the VIP treatment this time around. He has uploaded a photo, followed by a video of the hospitality showered upon him by Khelaifi, revealing a custom jersey and a rally towel.

And guess who is with him, enjoying the VIP treatment? None other than lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev himself. The UFC welterweight-bound champ posted a video of Khabib and himself getting onto the bus that will take them to the Allianz Arena in Munich for the final.

In their 50-year history, the Paris Saint-Germain club has never won the Champions League trophy. But under their coach, Luis Enrique, a new young squad, and the support of Islam and Khabib, they look to etch their names in history.

While it isn’t exactly curious seeing Khabib at a soccer game, and one that is possibly the biggest match after a World Cup final in the sport — the actual reason Khabib has the blue jersey was because of Al-Khelifi’s interest in an MMA promotion

Is Khabib still leading PSG MMA?

Ever since the arrival of the Qatar Sports Investment Group, PSG has made a name for itself on the international stage. They signed superstars like David Beckham, Lionel Messi, and Neymar, and created a global brand for themselves.

One tangent of this carefully curated global image was going to be the PSG MMA team. Reports of this team were rampant in 2023, but have since gone down. The ultimate aim of this team was to join the UFC, the premier MMA organization.

It is thanks to this idea that both Khabib and the PSG president have gotten so close. Although there have been no updates on the said team, seeing ‘The Eagle’ attend multiple Champions League games the club has played in, has fans guessing that they are up to something.

For now, though, all eyes are on the PSG team and their quest for glory. Standing in their way is a well-coached defensive team in Inter Milan. This match promises to be entertaining as the potent attack of the Parisians meets Italian defending.

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these