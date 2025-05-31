‘Real Madrid Fan’ Khabib Rocks PSG Colors, Islam Makhachev Joins in, as UCL Finale vs. Inter Milan Heats Up

Khabib Nurmagomedov is not a Real Madrid fan today. The former UFC champion will be donning the colors of PSG as they look to make history and get their hands on the first-ever Champions League trophy in the club’s history.

This isn’t the first time ‘The Eagle’ has been linked to the Parisian club. He is good friends with the president of the club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Through him, the Dagestani fighter has gotten to attend a number of matches at the Parc des Princes, their home stadium.

But the 29-0 fighter is getting the VIP treatment this time around. He has uploaded a photo, followed by a video of the hospitality showered upon him by Khelaifi, revealing a custom jersey and a rally towel.

And guess who is with him, enjoying the VIP treatment? None other than lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev himself. The UFC welterweight-bound champ posted a video of Khabib and himself getting onto the bus that will take them to the Allianz Arena in Munich for the final.

Islam and Khabib in Germany for the Champions League final pic.twitter.com/hzqThSd17M — Allan Binoy (@AllanBinoy) May 31, 2025

In their 50-year history, the Paris Saint-Germain club has never won the Champions League trophy. But under their coach, Luis Enrique, a new young squad, and the support of Islam and Khabib, they look to etch their names in history.

While it isn’t exactly curious seeing Khabib at a soccer game, and one that is possibly the biggest match after a World Cup final in the sport — the actual reason Khabib has the blue jersey was because of Al-Khelifi’s interest in an MMA promotion

Is Khabib still leading PSG MMA?

Ever since the arrival of the Qatar Sports Investment Group, PSG has made a name for itself on the international stage. They signed superstars like David Beckham, Lionel Messi, and Neymar, and created a global brand for themselves.

One tangent of this carefully curated global image was going to be the PSG MMA team. Reports of this team were rampant in 2023, but have since gone down. The ultimate aim of this team was to join the UFC, the premier MMA organization.

PSG are working on launching their own MMA structure which will have the dream goal of eventually joining the UFC, reports @le_parisien. To succeed in this project, the management of PSG is also counting on Khabib Nurmagomedov, whom is close to Nasser al-Khelaïfi. pic.twitter.com/TCGlp7B1A6 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 11, 2023

It is thanks to this idea that both Khabib and the PSG president have gotten so close. Although there have been no updates on the said team, seeing ‘The Eagle’ attend multiple Champions League games the club has played in, has fans guessing that they are up to something.

For now, though, all eyes are on the PSG team and their quest for glory. Standing in their way is a well-coached defensive team in Inter Milan. This match promises to be entertaining as the potent attack of the Parisians meets Italian defending.