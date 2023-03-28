Conor McGregor Once Received Help From Khamzat Chimaev to ‘Beat Little Scared Pigeon’ Khabib Nurmagomedov

The rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor is well-known to the MMA community. The combatants exchanged jabs inside the UFC cage. However, even the lead-up to their fight was a brutal show. The rivalry stemmed from an altercation between Nurmagomedov and McGregor’s long-time training partner Artem Lobov. Team Khabib, apparently, “attacked” Artem Lobov and his Chechen friend, Islam. Thus, to take revenge, McGregor and his team flew to New York City and attacked a bus carrying Nurmagomedov in Barclays Center.

In the lead-up to the fight, McGregor used all his mic skills to mentally exploit Nurmagomedov. All this is known to the fight fans. However, a lesser-known aspect of their rivalry is the involvement of Khamzat Chimaev, a Chechen-born MMA fighter.

Conor McGregor responded to the offer from Khamzat Chimaev to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

When Conor McGregor was preparing for the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight in 2018, he posted a tweet where he mentioned Khamzat Chimaev’s offer.

McGregor was quick to accept the offer, thanking Chimaev and boasting about his own team’s abilities. He wrote, “Bratha, no problem. I appreciate you reaching out to the team in 2018 to come and help me beat up the little scared pigeon b**ch. Chechnya knows! F**k those eagles mma pu****s, we are Akhmat MMA! Smash them up we will! Let’s go! The Mac and Akhmat! We take no s**t! Never peace.”

Khamzat Chimaev emphasized, however, that he never proposed to coach Conor McGregor for his UFC 229 super-fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov in one of his interviews.

McGregor ultimately lost to Nurmagomedov in their highly anticipated fight in October 2018. The fight was marred by a post-fight brawl between the two fighters and their respective teams, which resulted in fines and suspensions for both McGregor and Nurmagomedov.

‘Borz’ receives an offer for a fight

Ever since Khamzat Chimaev entered UFC, he has looked unstoppable. He currently has a perfect professional MMA record of 12-0 under his name, six of his which have come in the UFC.

However, Chimaev faced a big hurdle last year after he failed to make weight for his fight with Nate Diaz. Following that, it was announced that ‘Borz’ will fight in the middleweight going forward.

As a result, Paulo Costa, a prominent name in the 185lbs category, has been calling out Chimaev for a long time. They have also indulged in an altercation in the past. Thus, giving rise to a new rivalry in the promotion.

Recently, ‘Eraser’ signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC and took to his Twitter account to call out Chimaev for his next fight. Meanwhile, ‘Borz’, who last fought Kevin Holland at UFC 279, is yet to respond to the call-out.

Do you think Chimaev should take the fight with Costa? What are your thoughts on his offer to McGregor?