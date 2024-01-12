“Ridiculous”: Dana White Finds Unlikely Supporter as Ariel Helwani Bashes Fans for Unrealistic UFC 300 Expectations

UFC 300 will be one of the biggest events of the year for the promotion. The card marks a special moment in the history of the UFC. To make it even more special, Dana White has been hyping the card up for a while now. Unfortunately, the fight announcements so far have left fans unsatisfied, to say the least. However, amidst all the controversies, an unlikely supporter in Ariel Helwani recently emerged as he shared his thoughts on why fans are unjust in bashing the UFC and Dana White for the fights announced so far.

Veteran journalist Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to share his thoughts on UFC 300. He also criticized fans’ reaction to it so far. Helwani went on to say that the fights booked so far would wow fans on another other card. However, since there is a ‘special’ number attached to this card, UFC fans want something bigger and better every time a fight is announced.

In response to Helwani’s video, a fan said,

“No we don’t Ariel. It’s the biggest event in the companies history and we’re gonna end up with Belal closing the card. The company is on the brink of making me lose my shit.”

Ariel Helwani responded to the fans’ comment whilst defending Belal Muhammad, saying,

“Ridiculous. Why is it the biggest event? The fights make the card. Not some silly number. 297-299 are all great. Every month there’s a solid ppv. You guys have convinced yourself that it’s some end all be all Super Bowl card. It will be great and you will watch. Just chill.”

A huge reason why fans expect more every time is because of the comments made by Dana White. The UFC President promised a card that would blow fans away like no other card has. Despite the criticism surrounding the card, UFC 300 so far promises to be an extremely interesting card.

A closer look at UFC 300 so far

Dana White recently announced Weili Zhang vs Xiaonan Yan as the first of potentially three title fights at UFC 300. One of the other two title fights is believed to be Belal Muhamad vs Leon Edwards. Unfortunately, despite being extremely skilled and being two of the best fighters in the UFC, both Edwards and Muhammad are not huge fan favourites.

Other than the two fights mentioned, UFC features the likes of Jiri Prochazka vs Rakic, Sterling vs Kattar and Oliveira vs Tsarukyan. These fights alone are enough to brand UFC 300 ‘stacked’ with other fight announcements on the way. Therefore, Helwani’s assessment of the situation seems to be spot on.