‘Beat Jon Jones’: UFC Legend Reveals Ticket To Greatness For Tom Aspinall Ahead of UFC 295

The MMA community is all geared up to witness another iconic event at UFC 295 happening on November 11, 2023. It will take place at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, United States. The co-main event features Tom Aspinall who is set to take on Sergei Pavlovich for the Interim Heavyweight Title. Just days before the bout, the MMA analyst Michael Bisping while speaking to TNT Sports made several bold claims while praising Aspinall.

He spoke about his analysis of UFC 295 and expressed his take on the co-main event featuring Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall. He picked Aspinall as his favorite heading into the heavyweight clash. Not only this but Bisping also mentioned Jon Jones while revealing Aspinall’s ticket to greatness. He said,

“I believe he (Tom Aspinall) makes it look relatively easy, and that’s not disrespect to Sergei. I think the skillset that he has, he’s got all the ingredients to get him the win here. I think he beats him. I think he beats Jon Jones if that comes up, and I think he dominates the heavyweight division for quite some time, and he will retire as the greatest heavyweight champion that the UFC has ever seen.” (15:51 to 16:14)

Bisping in his quote mentioned Aspinall’s ability stating that he has what it takes to be a great fighter. Moreover, he also went on to say that the #4 ranked heavyweight can beat Jon Jones to become the greatest heavyweight champion.

UFC 295 was initially headlined by Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, but things didn’t go as per the plan. Jones took a step back from the fight due to a pectoral injury that he succumbed to while training.

Michael Bisping on Tom Aspinall defeating Jon Jones

Bisping has been a huge supporter of ‘Two Beers’ and continues to praise the English fighter. After Aspinall’s victory at UFC Fight Night 224 against Marcin Tybura, Bisping congratulated Aspinall. He went on to say how Aspinall could easily beat ‘Bones’ while in a conversation with Sky Sports. He said,

“Jon Jones is the heavyweight champion. He’s incredible. He’s one of the greatest of all time. I don’t think he can hold a candle to Tom. I think Tom will do the same thing to Jon Jones as what he did to Marcin Tybura. I don’t think there’s anyone that can stop Tom Aspinall. He’s that good.” (1:02 to 1:18)

Amid all of the event changes and praise for the fighters, fans are expecting a spectacular show. As the end of the year nears and so does this year’s UFC events, fans are hopeful when it comes to the fights that are yet to come. Moreover, it will be interesting to see who wins in this matchup at UFC 295 and takes home the victory.