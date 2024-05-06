Robert Whittaker Believes Jose Aldo ‘Is Still Top 5 Material’ After His Incredible Feat at UFC 301

The ‘King of Rio’ Jose Aldo returned to UFC 301 and put on a clinical performance against Jackson Martinez despite having come out of retirement. While Daniel Cormier couldn’t understand why Aldo was hanging up his boots again, Robert Whittaker branded the veteran a ‘top five’ fighter at 135 pounds.

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker joined the ‘MMArcade Podcast’ following UFC 301. During the podcast, he discussed several issues. Chief among them was Aldo’s performance at UFC 301. The interviewer asked Whittaker if he felt Aldo was still a ‘top five’ fighter in his division. Whittaker replied without blinking,

“I am a 100% with you there. It’s like he never left. Like he was clean, he was calm he was composed. He looked phenomenal. It’s like he never left. You know how a lot of those guys retire and come back, and they look old and out of shape, kind of doing it just for a paycheck. I did not get that look at all. This fight looked like a guy that was very much still in the conversation of top five material.”

Now, while this was the last fight on his contract, Jose Aldo seemed like he got the taste back and he liked it. The ‘King of Rio’ now has gold on his mind and perhaps that pursuit will ensure his stay in the UFC. However, there is also a chance that this might be the last time we see him in the UFC octagon.

Is this the last of Jose Aldo in the UFC?

Jose Aldo had retired from the sport following his loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278. The loss snapped a three-fight win streak and a potential shot at the title. Following the loss, he decided to step away from the sport. However, after a few months of pro boxing, Aldo wanted to finish off the last fight on his UF contract and met Dana White and Hunter Campbell to schedule a fight.



While he was presented with a renewed offer, it wasn’t what he wanted and therefore he did not sign with the company. So this might have been the last time we have seen this legend inside a UFC octagon. That said, with a performance like that, the UFC will want to retain the services of Aldo. So, fingers crossed!