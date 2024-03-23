Robert Whittaker Considers Dustin Poirier a ‘Dangerous’ Match for Islam Makhachev

A Dustin Poirier vs. Islam Makhachev fight is just what the doctor ordered. Robert Whittaker believes the American could be a dangerous fight for the champion. Islam Makhachev has not fought since October 2023, when he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski. The Dagestani fighter is looking to defend his title again in the summer of 2024. He already has an opponent in mind, ‘The Diamond’. The American is himself vying for a title shot.

Dustin Poirier recently knocked out one of the most promising fighters of the division, Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299. In a recent podcast episode on YouTube, Robert Whittaker spoke about why the American is a tough fight for Islam Makhachev. He said,

“But in saying that, Poirier is dangerous. I think he is such a dangerous fight for people just because he’s always in it and doesn’t matter if it’s in the first second of the first round, the last second of the fifth, he could still knock you out.”

Robert Whittaker believes that his one-punch KO power is something that always keeps him alive in fights no matter what round it is or if he is losing on the scorecards. Dustin Poirier is a tough fighter and Islam Makhachev has not been tested against a striker like him. With his recent success in the octagon, ‘The Diamond’ is surely deserving of a title shot.

Amidst all the fight rumors, Islam Makhachev also revealed that he wants to fight the American next, in June this year. The champ is finally ready to defend his title again.

Islam Makhachev reveals why he wants to fight Dustin Poirier in June

Islam Makhachev has defended his title twice so far, both times against Alexander Volkanovski. The Dagestani fighter is now looking to take on the top contenders in the division.

Speaking about top contenders in the division, things don’t get any better than Dustin Poirier. In an interview with Mike Bohn for MMA Junkie, the champ spoke about why he wants to fight Poirier. He said,

“I have to fight, I don’t care, I am healthy now, I am training everyday and I need someone…he’s a legend man he beat a lot of tough guys and fight with him is gonna be good for me.”

Islam Makhachev called Dustin Poirier a ‘legend’. Makhachev believes a fight against him would be good for his legacy since the American has beaten so many tough opponents. He also stated that all the other big contenders in the division are busy training for UFC 300. So his only option at the moment is Poirier.