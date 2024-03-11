Team Khabib Nurmagomedov Eyes Dustin Poirier Next After ‘Amazing’ UFC 299 Win, ‘The Diamond’ Reacts

Dustin Poirier is now on the radar of the champion. ‘The Diamond’ put on a spectacular performance this weekend at UFC 299. Despite being the betting favorite, Benoit Saint-Denis could not reach the levels of the former interim champion. Poirier put on a striking masterclass to knock the French fighter out in the second round of the fight. Following UFC 299, team Khabib Nurmagomedov now has their eyes on the lightweight fighter after his performance.

According to ESPN MMA, Islam Makhachev watched Dustin Poirier fight, and his performance was impressive. His manager has hinted at a potential fight between the pair in June.

In response to the post by ESPN MMA, Dustin Poirier responded with an eggplant emoji on the post.

Dustin Poirier will now look to get himself a title shot soon. At 35 years of age, he is not getting any younger. Although he is not showing any signs of slowing down, he does not have all the time in the world. Thus, it is now or never for ‘The Diamond’. Although he has never been a champion, fans consider him one of the best fighters the division has ever seen.

Poirier has called out Islam Makhachev for a fight in June, which is also the month Conor McGregor is looking to make his return.

Dustin Poirier calls out Islam Makhachev for a fight in June amidst a possible Conor McGregor return

Dustin Poirier will take a much needed break following his spectacular win against Benoit Saint-Denis. The American already has his eyes set on his next opponent. Following his win, he called out UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev to a fight in June, which is co-incidentally also the same month Conor McGregor looks to return to the octagon.

“Islam in June”

Conor McGregor recently stated that he will look to return to the octagon against Michael Chandler on June 29. He has not fought since 2021, when he broke his ankle against Poirier.

If Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are both looking to fight in June, there may be a possibility that it is on the same card. A possible lightweight title fight, along with ‘The Notorious’s’ return, would certainly make for a historic card.