Ronda Rousey’s Single UFC Fight Earnings Surpass 3+ Years of WWE Earnings per Leaked Reports

During the early 2010s Ronda Rousey played a crucial role in the growth of the UFC. Rousey was the first female superstar in the promotion. She became the first female UFC champion with a win over Liz Carmouche at UFC 157. After the win, Rousey only got bigger as an athlete. Needless to say, being a top talent in the UFC means big paydays for the athlete in question as well.

While the exact figures earned by Rousey were never revealed during her time with the UFC. However, a recent antitrust lawsuit against the UFC has revealed figures paid out to some of the biggest names such as Ronda Rousey, and Conor McGregor among others.

According to information gathered by Bloody Elbow, for her very first fight in the UFC, Rousey was paid $574,720. In her fight against Tate, she was paid $1,817,907. ‘Rowdy’ was paid $870,969 for her fight against McCann. Next up she earned $1,063,688 against Alexis Davis. This was followed by $1,458,282 and $2,642,204 for Cat Zingano and Bethe Correia respectively.

For her penultimate fight in the UFC, Rousey was paid $4,476,662 or $4,536,932. And her final fight in the UFC she earned $4,879,766. These figures from her last few fights are much more compared to the money she has made in her WWE career so far.

How much money did Ronda Rousey make in the WWE compared to the UFC?

Ronda Rousey’s final fight in the UFC was in December of 2016. After a devastating loss against Nunes, she decided to step away from the UFC for good. Shortly after, Rousey joined the WWE on a full-time basis in 2017. She had previously been involved with the promotion on a sporadic basis but made the move on a permanent basis in 2017.

It is reported that she earns a whopping $1.5 million a year as a part of her WWE contract. When compared to the UFC, she made significantly more being a champion in the UFC for each fight. Rousey’s biggest purse was a whopping $4.8 million in her final fight in the promotion.

Given the recent focus on fighter pay, it is interesting to note the amount Rousey was being paid and also to note that these figures were almost a decade back. If Rousey was still in the UFC, the numbers most likely would have been significantly higher.