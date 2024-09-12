Ryan Garcia Drools Over Alex Pereira’s Amateur Record, Says ‘Would Love to Train’ With the UFC Champ

Ryan Garcia was watching Alex Pereira’s amateur boxing highlights and has seemingly been mesmerized by the UFC light heavyweight champion’s prowess. In the amateurs, the boxers have to wear bigger gloves and head guards which makes it hard to hurt the opponent. However, ‘Poatan’ was knocking out with such vigor that even Garcia seemed impressed by his power.

Instead, he responded to the video of Pereira on X and even had a request of the Brazilian maverick.

“People don’t understand how hard it is to knock out people cold in the amatuers I would love to train with Alex Let’s make it happen”

Garcia is currently serving a one-year ban from boxing for having tested positive for performance enhancing drugs for his fight against Devin Haney. So, after USADA found traces of Ostarine in his blood sample, they decided to ban him from competing.

Since that time, Garcia has hinted at wanting to fight in the UFC since he can’t be boxing competitively. And if he wanted to, Pereira would be the perfect person to train him for it.

That said, Garcia still hasn’t given up on his boxing career. He is still actively looking to set up big fights when he returns.

Garcia vows to ‘Make Boxing Great Again’

KingRy is just counting down the time till he can return to the ring again. He has to serve the entire year’s ban and there is no way around it.

As Garcia waits for him to become eligible to fight again, he believes his return will revive boxing and make it exciting again.

“I can’t wait to fight I miss being in the ring 7 months till I bring excitement back to boxing I made boxing great again!”

‘KingRy’ will be allowed to fight again in April 2025. Till then, he can only look on as the likes of Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis set up their next fights. When he eventually returns, the boxer will want his rematch against Devin Haney as well as one with ‘Tank’ Davis. He does want all the smoke but as he serves the ban, it would be better if he lay off it.