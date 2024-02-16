Ryan Garcia Unapologetically Accuses Devin Haney’s Father of ‘Pimping’ Before Upcoming Fight

One of the biggest boxing matches of the year was recently announced between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney. They will face each other in April this year. At various points, it looked like the fight might not take place, as negotiations stalled multiple times. However, to the joy of boxing fans, the fight has officially gotten a green light. Ahead of the fight, Garcia has had a strong choice of words for Devin Haney’s father, Bill Haney. Garcia seems to be doubling down on his claims as well.

In a recent interview on DAZN, Garcia was asked about his comments branding Bill Haney, a pimp. He was asked why he made such a statement and if he still stood by it. Garcia doubled down on his statement and said,

“I mean his dad is a pimp, that is not even a question anymore. We know his dad is a real life pimp. He has been a pimp for a long time. So when I said your dad is a pimp and he is pimping you, I meant that he is always trying to control his son. And what do the pimps do, they control the girls. Make them move a certain way, talk a certain way, Your dad is a pimp and he is pimping you…. I don’t believe that fake nice sh*t. He is not nice.”

Garcia and Haney have known each other for a long time. The two men grew up in the same amateur circles and fought each other multiple times as well. Garcia’s claims made against Bill Haney are pretty grave. However, there are no reports to confirm Garcia’s claims at this point.

A closer look at Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney

Garcia suffered the first loss of his professional career last year after he was stopped by Gervonta Davis. ‘King’ bounced back into the win column with an impressive stoppage win over Oscar Duarte. Following the win, Garcia called out Haney for a fight.

However, since both men were from rival promotions and TV networks, it was a given that getting the fight done would not be easy at all.

At one point, Garcia claimed that he had moved on from the Haney fight and wanted to face Rolly Romero instead. While this is also a good fight, fans had been preparing for Haney vs Garcia. Thankfully, the two men put the pressure on their respective teams and got the contract signed for the fight.