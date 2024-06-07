UFC Boss Dana White Reveals Stand-Up Comedy Was More Nerve-Wracking Than Million-Dollar Gambling

If there’s a choice between fighting and doing stand-up comedy, Dana White’s picking the octagon over getting on a stage and making people laugh!

Yes, after stepping up to roast NFL great Tom Brady, White has revealed that he is never doing that again, deeming it more jarring than gambling!

Speaking to Andrew Schulz and the crew at Flagrant, the UFC head got candid about how stressed he was during that time in front of a crowd of 12,000.

“Stand up comedy is the most underrated fu**ing thing of all time…Here’s the thing, if you’re public speaking and you f**k up you recover, you can pull it together, you f**k up telling a joke its a downward death spiral that you will never be able to pull yourself out of because you’re not a professional comedian…”

Even though he is constantly in front of the cameras handling a horde of reporters live, the business mogul said that he was never going back on stage. White, who has a sweet tooth for gambling mentioned gambling a million dollars in splits was much easier than being in front of a crowd trying to crack jokes.

“One time I had a million dollar hand out there between splits and everything else and you know the amount of it, that doesn’t even compare to doing stand up f**king comedy. F**k that sh*t, I’ve done it twice remember I said it here you’ll never see me do any of that sh*t ever again.”

Now, talking about White’s performance with the mic, it was hilarious seeing the UFC head honcho standing up to deliver jokes, trying to poke Brady with cheeky ones.

To be fair, White was actually successful in getting some reaction from the crowd despite starting out with a trans ‘joke’.

Dana White’s 60 seconds of fame roasting Tom Brady

White’s roast of former New England Patriots star Tom Brady was received with mixed reactions. Despite kicking things off with a supposed insensitive joke on Netflix that got the crowd raising their eyebrows, he got them back with a few zingers at Brady in the closing seconds.

His joke on Brady’s running style was pure comedy. And if you were wondering, ‘damn Dana, didn’t think you could write jokes‘; well, it turns out he didn’t write that one.

It was all written by the legendary Bill Burr, White later revealed to Andrew Schulz. However, despite the successful event, White confessed that he wa never getting back on stage as it was the most nerve-wracking moment in his career. Which is funny, because he constantly finds himself standing between people, trying to stop them for killing each other during weigh-ins.