Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney: Pre-Fight Confrontation Draws ‘Fake’ WWE-Like Comparisons

Ryan Garcia faced the biggest test of his career in 2023 when he took on Gervonta Davis. Unfortunately, Garcia fell short against Davis and suffered the first loss of his professional career. However, Garcia showed what he was made of by bouncing back with a win against Oscar Duarte in December. Following the win, he called out Devin Haney for a fight, but after months of back and forth, the fight never materialized. The two men recently ran into each other for the first time since the fight fell out and fans had some interesting tidbits to share.

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney ran into each other at a Super Bowl LVIII event. Needless to say, the interaction between the two was hostile in nature. Garcia went right up to Haney when he spotted him and called him out for not getting the fight done.

Haney hit back, and the pair quarrelled for a while before security broke them up. Needless to say, this interaction garnered some interesting reactions from fans.

Here are some of the best reactions to Garcia’s run-in with Haney.

One fan said, “These two the worst trash talkers in boxing.”

Another fan added, “Yeah these guys can’t sell fights.”

Another fan commented, “Eww.”

“Please stop with this fake tough guy shit”– added a fan.

“I hate boxing”– commented another fan.

One fan stated, “These mf wwe superstars.”

Another angry fan pointed out the flaw with fight promotion. He said, “fight promotions these days are almost comical, and people complain about the WWE.”

“this WWE a** promotion”– commented an upset fan

Unfortunately for boxing fans, a potential super fight between the two men fell off, as is the case often with big fights in boxing.

A closer look at the fallout between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney know each other all too well. The two fighters grew up in the same amateur circuit and faced each other multiple times. Therefore, they have a good idea of what the other person brings to the table.

Garcia wanted nothing but Haney after his win over Duarte. Haney also appeared to be game for the fight. The two men went back and forth on social media while their teams tried to figure out a way to get the fight done.

Unfortunately, as is the case often in boxing, the two teams could not come to an agreement and therefore, the fight was called off. Garcia put the entire blame on Haney for the fight not taking place. He then went on to shift his focus to Rolly Romero.