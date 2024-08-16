Ryan Garcia Warns Fans Not to Bet on Israel Adesanya for UFC 305, Predicts Loss to Dricus Du Plessis

This weekend, the UFC returns with a title fight between two heated rivals in Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis. Ahead of the fight, a lot has been said by both men and violence has been promised to the fans. While fans are finding it extremely hard to pick between the two, banned boxing star Ryan Garcia has a strong hunch on who he thinks is going to emerge victorious.

Garcia knows a thing or two about winning big on the sports book thanks to the bet he placed on himself. ‘KingRy’ had walked away with over $12 million after betting on himself to win against Devin Haney.

Therefore, it is safe to say that the 26-year-old has experience in picking sure shot winners.

“I have a sense that Israel Adesanya Loses Saturday. Thank me when that bet give you a return.”

I have a sense that Israel Adesanya Loses Saturday Thank me when that bet give you a return — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) August 15, 2024



Given that he has lost two out of his last three fights, concerns about Adesanya’s form seem warranted amongst fans and fighters alike.

However, Adesanya has in the past won fights that he was a heavy underdog in and it would not be wise to count out the former champion in any fight especially when there’s so much personal stake on the line.

Adesanya aims to pave the way for African fighters

The main issue for Adesanya with Dricus Du Plessis was that ‘DDP’ discredited his status as an African. The two men have been going back and forth over the comments made as Adesanya felt they were incredibly disrespectful. However, Adesanya has a bigger goal in mind.

He feels that he along with Kamaru Usman and Francis Ngannou have paved the way for kids in Africa to dream of a future in the sport of MMA.

He believes that his fight with Du Plessis will further provide more motivation as both men are from the African continent. Regardless of how the fight plays out, it will surely inspire children in the region to take up the sport and realise their dreams.

And that is a noble sentiment. Unfortunately, that’s where the nobility ends for Izzy.

While announcing his comeback, the former middleweight champion had claimed that he had enough titles in his collection and all he wanted to do on his return was to collect heads.