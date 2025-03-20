Ryan Garcia Hints at a ‘$20 Million Payday’ for Headlining the Times Square Event Orchestrated by Turki Alalshikh

Action between WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney (31-1 gray) and Ryan Garcia (25-1 white) in the main event of the evening from Barclays Center in Brooklyn Ny. Ryan Garcia won a majority decision after 12 rounds in an all action fight knocking Haney down in the 7th, 10th and 11th rounds.

It was only a few weeks ago that Turki Alalshikh revealed his plans for changing Times Square into a boxing arena in what would be the world’s first arena of its kind. The iconic landmark will be transformed into an arena, with limited seating, making it an exclusive event with Ryan Garcia allegedly in focus

After serving a one-year suspension that wraps up in April, lightweight boxer Garcia is ready to step back into the ring for Alalshikh, so ho he is hinting at.

And if the payout Garcia’s hinting at is true, it’s no wonder he’s excited to get back in the ring. During an interview with Ring Champs, when the interviewer threw out numbers like $10 million and $15 million of this next fight purse, Garcia simply responded, by pointing his finger upwards.

But when the figure of $20 million was mentioned, he nodded—seemingly confirming that’s the kind of paycheck he’s looking at for this blockbuster fight.

$20M for @RyanGarcia to main event in Time Square on May 2?!?! Ryan didn’t give the exact number but he’s getting a bag Watch the full interview RIGHT NOW on Ring Champs YouTube. pic.twitter.com/Qa0oXIjI3x — All the Smoke Fight (@ats_fight) March 19, 2025

Garcia’s return has been eagerly anticipated, especially in the light of a potential rematch with Haney after his victory from their first encounter last year was reversed. Garcia had Haney on the ropes the entire fight and had won with scorecards of 114-110. 115-109, 115-109, and 112-112.

However, with a positive test for Ostarine, a PED, the New York State Athletic Commission changed the decision to a No-Contest. Both Haney and Garcia have been at each other’s throats on social media, so, a clash between the two would be iconic. Of course, Garcia must first fight Rolly Romero upon his return.

Meanwhile, it does seem like Alalshikh’s vision for this event is clearly massive, and he’s definitely willing to put his money where his mouth is.

Garcia claims Alalshikh understands how to promote

Since the Saudi Arabian minister has made his way into the world of boxing, he has been met with equal part fanfare and equal part criticism; both valid.

His buying of the acclaimed Ring Magazine and turning it into a private mouthpiece for example can be seen as taking a boxing classic and building a circus around it. Others see it as a revival of boxing media.

The same has been the case with the sport as well. Alalshikh has managed to shell millions if not more, to ensure the biggest fighters in the world are fighting each other. Others like WBA (Super) lightweight champion Gervonta Davis believe he’s the devil.

However, Garcia here, cannot stop singing from his gospel. According to the former title contender, Alalshikh just understands what the people want. “He understands this generation on how to promote fights. You should be seeing what he’s bringing to the table, he’s bringing Mr. Beast into play, he’s bringing KSI.”, he said.

Alalshikh, of course, has been very clear that he plans on keeping influencer boxing separate from actual pugilism. It remains to be seen how long he stays true to his word in light of the huge paydays guys like Jake Paul generate from a single event.