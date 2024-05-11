“Sadly”: Daniel Cormier Foresees Michael Chandler ‘Playing Bridesmaid’ as Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley Rivalry Buzzes Before UFC 303

Michael Chandler has been eyeing the Conor McGregor fight for a couple of years now. And while it’s taken a lot of time and effort to get that match booked, it would appear that he’s become the third wheel before the ‘red panty night’ at UFC 303. Former UFC double champ Daniel Cormier believes that Chandler will be left “playing bridesmaid” in the McGregor-O’Malley feud.

Speaking to Ben Askren on his YouTube channel, DC stated his thoughts bluntly, saying,

“But the reality is him (Conor McGregor) and Sean O’Malley, them just fighting about this, it really does just elevate his fight with Michael Chandler. Sadly, Michael Chandler once again has to play bridesmaid to an argument between him and a thirty-five-pounder.”

Even though Cormier admits that McGregor‘s trash talk will get him back in the public eye, he says that his choice of foe in O’Malley got Chandler out of place and could take away his thunder. However, looking back at the whole timeline, UFC certainly has played their cards well.

Pitting Chandler and McGregor against one another in TUF as coaches to get things heated up definitely has the fight world pumped to see the action unfold on June 29. While McGregor is just adding fuel to the fire just to spice things up and get his stocks up, Chandler is not doing “what he’s told”.

In fact, the former Bellator Lightweight champion issued a cold warning and warned McGregor fans that might be the last time they’ll see their champ in the octagon.

Michael Chandler cold warning for Conor McGregor fans

The hype has been otherworldly ever since Dana White waved the green signal to the Chandler – McGregor matchup at the UFC 300 post-fight presser. And while McGregor has been uncharacteristically quiet about Chandler, the latter already made the first move.

In an exclusive given to New York Post Sports, Chandler had a stern warning for McGergor while he urged combat sports fans not to miss the PPV.

“You have to buy this PPV because this could be the last time that you ever see Conor McGregor fight. I truly believe that what I’m going to do to him on June 29th is going to warrant and merit him never stepping back into the octagon.”

So, it has begun! You can feel the exhilaration in the air; it’s gunpowder heating up. Even though McGregor didn’t fire the first shot, once he inevitably shoots back, chaos will reign.