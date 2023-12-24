Khabib Nurmagomedov Joins Umar in Gym Training Session After “Young Eagle” Urges UFC for Booking

Khabib Nurmagomedov was a puzzle in the MMA world that many fighters attempted to solve, but everyone failed to do so. After his undefeated dominant run, he retired and smoothly transitioned into coaching his fellow teammates. From Islam Makhachev to others, he has been training them to ensure everyone follows their own path to success. Meanwhile, Umar Nurmagomedov, who has been calling out the UFC and Dana White for a fight, was spotted training with ‘The Eagle.’

Recently, Nurmagomedov shared a story on his Instagram where he posted a boomerang video of Umar Nurmagomedov training alongside Javier Mendez, who himself trained ‘The Eagle.’ In the video, Nurmagomedov’s cousin is delivering strong kicks on boxing pads, which Nurmagomedov captioned, ‘Consistency.’

Just like his cousin, Umar has defeated every rival he ever faced. He currently holds an undefeated 16-0 record in his career, with 9 finishes. As expected being a Dagestani fighter, he possesses solid grappling skills. However, Umar doesn’t only rely on his grappling as he also has a strong striking game.

Training under the microscopic lens of Khabib Nurmagomedov will undoubtedly turn his cousin into a big challenge, creating problems for many to defeat him which he already is. Meanwhile, Umar is facing difficulty finding an opponent, prompting him to call out Dana White and the UFC to secure a fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’ Cousin, Umar Calls Out Dana White for a UFC Fight opportunity

Umar made his UFC debut in 2021. However, while fighters like Cody Brundage fought three times in one year, the ‘Young Eagle’ has fought only four times to date in the company. His last fight was against Raoni Barcelos earlier this year, on January 14, 2023. For this, he expressed frustration.

Recently, he vented his frustration on X, calling out Dana White for a fight and expressing his desire to compete on February 17th at the UFC 298 card. Check out his tweet below.

And now it will be up to White and UFC if they can secure him a fight next year in February. It will be interesting to see the Dagestani fighter on one of the grand nights of the UFC.