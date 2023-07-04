Weeks After Clarifying His Stand on David Goggins, Andrew Tate’s Brother Displays Respect for Him

Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan Tate have said and done a lot of things on Twitter, which have often got them in trouble. Despite their ban on major social media platforms, the Tate brothers continue to share their blunt opinions on recent matters and even on notable personalities. However, it is not always that the brothers have talked harshly about someone. There have been a lot of instances where the controversial brothers have shown respect for some famous name. One of them is American ultramarathon runner David Goggins.

David Goggins is without a doubt one of the greatest human beings on the earth, both mentally and physically. For those who are unaware, the ex-Navy Seal is a guy with many experiences. He is a runner, author, and public speaker, among other things.

Goggins is a well-known and respected individual in the United States of America. As a result, even the contentious Tate brothers show respect while speaking about him.

What did Tristan Tate say about David Goggins?

A fan had previously questioned Tristan Tate on Twitter why he despises David Goggins. The social media star, however, quickly disputed the accusations and stated his position on the American ultramarathon athlete. He also talked highly about Goggins and stated that some hater might have spread the lies.

Similarly, when a user recently asked Tate about his thoughts on the public speaker, Tristan was nothing but complimentary. A user wrote, “Hi Tates, What are your thoughts on David Goggins.”

Tristan replied to the user’s question with just one word. He said, “Boss.”

Tristan Tate’s last two tweets show how much he admires the motivational speaker. However, Goggins has yet to respond to his tweets. Interestingly, Goggins is not the only prominent person Tristan has recently commended.

Tristan applauds Adin Ross and MrBeast

Tristan Tate and even his older brother Andrew Tate both are an educator of physical fitness. They hail from a combat sports background and thus keep themselves in good shape even after retirement.

Given their interest in the field, the Tate brothers commend individuals who do the same. As a result, when MrBeast recently disclosed that he has taken up exercising seriously and has dropped a lot of weight, Tristan publicly complimented him.

He did the same with Adin Ross, a well-known streamer. Tristan offered Ross a boost on Twitter after he took up physical challenges, such as boxing, to better himself.

