“Scum”: UFC Champion Sean Strickland Rants About US President Joe Biden Attempting to ‘Fight’ for American People

Sean Strickland called out US President Joe Biden for being a hypocrite. The UFC star is very open about his political leanings and has always opposed Biden’s presidential reign. The President recently posted a video on X where he spoke about ‘Shrinkflation’, and called to stop this practice. Strickland responded with a strongly worded message on X.

The President called out big companies for shrinking the sizes of snacks and other products without reducing the price. He called for this practice to come to a stop.

The message did not impress Sean Strickland, who responded by saying:

“Prints and spends our money like he’s playing monopoly… Yet lecturing companies… Scum…. all of them…”

Joe Biden released the video amidst the biggest sporting event in the United States, Super Bowl weekend. The President claimed he had enough of big companies playing the American public.

Sean Strickland is not a big fan of Joe Biden, so his reaction to the video was something fans could see coming. What they did not see coming, however, was his interaction with Machine Gun Kelly.

Sean Strickland almost picks a fight with Machine Gun Kelly at Power Slap 6

Power Slap 6 saw a lot of celebrities, influencers, and fighters show up for the event. All of them were there to attend Super Bowl weekend and Power Slap 6 was the event that kicked things off.

Sean Strickland crossed paths with musician MGK at the event and the pair exchanged a few heated words. Following the interaction he had this to say:

“I almost hit a vampire tonight… lol! They said his name is machine gun kelly.. How do you have a dope a*s name and dress like a 13 goth south park character?!?

Sean Strickland called MGK a weirdo and walked away from him to avoid escalating the situation any further. The entire weekend was full of such altercations for the former UFC Champion.

In less than 24 hours, he went from meeting Donald Trump to giving Sneako a bloody nose in sparring, and almost fighting MGK. Surely, Strickland is on a roll!