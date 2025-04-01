“Francis and Aspinall Were Scared”: UFC Fighter Retires at 31, Gets Sarcastic ‘Ovation’ for Boxing Technique

Veteran former UFC welterweight Jared Gooden has been sarcastically applauded into retirement this evening – with a host of fans mocking the seven-fight Octagon alum on his way out.

Gooden, who amassed a 2-5 record with the Dana White-led promotion, returned to action last weekend. Featuring under the Shogun Fights banner, the Alabama native suffered a defeat to Chidi Njokuani and later went on to emotionally pull the curtain down on his fighting career.

“I wanna take this time to let everybody know hat my time has come,” Gooden said on X. “I’m walking away from the sport. Thank you to everybody who’s helped me along my journey to get me where I have been in life and everything,” he added.

“But man, to be honest with you guys, man, I just don’t have the love or the passion I have for it anymore,” Gooden continued. “Like I used to when I was younger, man”, the 170-pounder explained.

Thank you So Much to Everyone! 14 Amazing Years! Time to say Goodbye

All Luv pic.twitter.com/QCoYxjjYku — Jared Gooden (@JGNiteTrain23) March 31, 2025

Debuting in the UFC back in 2020, Gooden’s sole pair of triumphs came against Niklas Stolze (KO) in 2021 and a rear-naked choke win over Wellington Turman in Austin, Texas, two years later. Regardless, it is a sad day whenever a professional athlete retires from the sport.

Unfortunately, some fans didn’t think so. Some have gone as far as to mock him, claiming heavyweights were fearful of his striking.

“I heard Francis and Aspinall were scared to strike with him,” a user posted.

I heard Francis and Aspinall were scared to strike with him — Marc (@CleftyMarc) March 31, 2025



Another sarcastically claimed Gooden had “hands like Canelo“. While a third claimed, “Somebody has to imprison his striking coaches“.

Somebody has to imprison his striking coaches — RS (@ExtraficalCO) March 31, 2025

Gooden wouldn’t be too worried about the trolls, though. He has a rather good reason for retiring.

Gooden set to switch focus to family

During his emotional retirement announcement, Gooden revealed the main factor in him choosing to hang up his gloves; family. And while ‘MMA retirements‘ usually aren’t definitive, Gooden claimed he wanted to help raise his daughter. And stop fighting – at least for the time being.

“Me and this amazing woman brought a beautiful baby girl into this world. And my focus is on her now,” Gooden said.

“So, I’m gonna hang up my gloves for now, man. I can’t wait to let you guys know what I’m gonna do next in life“, added the emotional welterweight.

Finally, shouting out to his fans, Gooden thanked them for their support in his 10-year professional MMA career. “Thank you to everybody for everything you did for me, man. I can’t say it enough. Hope you guys stay easy”, he concluded.

Before he made his big debut in the UFC, Gooden had competed for both Titan FC and the Legacy Fighting Championship.