Sean Strickland Fuels Fire With Machine Gun Kelly by Commenting on His Bizarre Body Transformation

The Sean Strickland and Machine Gun Kelly saga continues. It all started at Power Slap 6 in Las Vegas when the pair met. Strickland called MGK a weirdo, and it almost kicked off into an altercation. After the event, the UFC fighter went on X and posted several messages belittling the musician, calling him a vampire. He also called out Megan Fox for being in a relationship with a vampire. His latest attack at MGK came on Instagram.

Machine Gun Kelly posted a shirtless photo to reveal his new tattoo. The tattoo covered his chest and both his arms, a blacked-out tattoo.

Sean Strickland commented a vampire emoji on the post and then posted it on his Instagram story saying:

“Just another long day of doing the Lord’s work.”

Take a look at his Instagram story:

Sean Strickland believes he is doing the Lord’s work by calling out MGK. The UFC fighter asked fans on X whether he should carry a wooden stake around.

Strickland’s trolling knows no end, and he posted a photo of him as ‘Blade’, a vampire hunter. Most recently, his trolling had a target named Jake Paul, who he wanted to fight with. However, he has revealed the UFC will not allow him to fight Paul.

Sean Strickland reveals why the UFC will not allow him to fight Jake Paul

Sean Strickland and Jake Paul got into it on X following Strickland’s sparring session against Sneako. Paul was not impressed with what the UFC fighter did to the streamer.

‘The Problem Child’ put up an offer to fight Strickland in the boxing ring. The UFC fighter then released a video where he revealed why he can’t fight him:

“Hunter (Campbell) explained to me, he (Paul) sells no fights. That when they have fights, he they give away tickets, he doesn’t make money.”

Take a look at the video:



Sean Strickland revealed that Hunter Campbell told him that Jake Paul does not sell PPVs. He claims the younger Paul brother’s target audience is children who can not buy PPVs. The news disappointed Strickland because he was looking to have an easy payday by beating Paul in the boxing ring.