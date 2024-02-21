‘Super Nice Guy’ Georges St-Pierre Has ‘Aligned Persona’ With Khabib Nurmagomedov: Head Coach

Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying retirement at the moment. ‘The Eagle’ has vowed never to return to the octagon, and he is a man of his word. Despite many attempts from the fans to try to convince him otherwise, Nurmagomedov will not budge from his decision. In a recent interview with Helen Yee on YouTube, ‘The Eagle’s’ former coach Javier Mendez spoke about how he will not return to the octagon. He also revealed how the Russians and Georges St-Pierre are similar.

Georges St-Pierre is yet another legend who stepped away from the octagon in what many consider was his prime. Helen Yee asked Javier Mendez whether Khabib Nurmagomedov will return, even if it is for a grappling match against GSP. Mendez said the former champ would not return. He then recollected his first time meeting GSP:

“In Dubai, I met him about a month ago….. Humble, humble guy, he has a lot of similarities in Khabib, that guy….I can see why the people that meet him love him.”

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 13:11 onwards):

Mendez had nothing but praise for the Canadian fighter and praised him for being super sweet and humble. The same attributes that he credits Khabib Nurmagomedov for having. However, he is still involved in the training sessions of his teammates. Mendez revealed that Nurmagomedov rolls with them in training.

Javier Mendez credits Khabib Nurmagomedov for Islam Makhahchev and Umar Nurmagomedov’s ground game

Khabib Nurmagomedov had a short stint as coach for Islam Makhachev. He led his teammate to a UFC title by beating Charles Oliveira and fulfilling his father’s legacy.

Although he has quit coaching, he still trains alongside them. Javier Mendez believes that’s the reason why Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov are so good:

“They wouldn’t be as good as they are on the ground if he didn’t get in there and roll with them….Islam (Makhachev) sharpens himself because of Khabib.”

Take a look at the video:



Javier Mendez believes Umar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov both owe their ground game to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Mendez believes they are a class apart because they get to train with one of the best.

The head coach does not think there is anyone better than Nurmagomedov in the ground game. He even revealed in the interview that the UFC tried to set up a grappling match between ‘The Eagle’ and GSP, but Nurmagomedov refused.