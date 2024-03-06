Sean O’Malley Debuts Special Miami Inspired Kit for UFC 299, Fans React

The UFC returns to Miami this weekend for the first time since UFC 287. This time around, the card will be headlined by Sean O’Malley, who puts his belt on the line for the first time against a familiar face in Marlon Vera. Before his first title defense, ‘Sugar’ has taken it upon himself to create a custom design for his fight kit.

Normally, the champion wears a kit consisting of black and gold to indicate championship status. However, fighters have recently started experimenting with different colors and personalizing fight kits to their liking. O’Malley commissioned a design of pink and gold to pay homage to the city of Miami and add his touch to his first title defense. Needless to say, fans were split in their reaction to O’Malley’s new fight kit. While some loved it, others felt it was horrendous. Here are some of the best reactions to the same.

One fan commented on letting champions have more autonomy, “Honestly, these are cool. They need to start letting champions have custom color shorts at least.”

Another fan approved O’Malley’s colour choice, “Those are cool shorts, especially since he’s fighting in Miami.”



“Chito gonna take his cheeks!”– A fan made a bold prediction

Another fan added, “Tough? Who writes this?”



“Can’t fathom getting sparked out by a guy with rainbow hair and pink shorts”- commented a fan making fun of O’Malley’s fashion sense.

Becoming a champion in the UFC is tough. However, defending a belt in the UFC is tougher and something only a select few have been able to do. O’Malley will be looking to add his name to that list at UFC 299.

Is Sean O’Malley to become a superstar with a statement win?

O’Malley is one of the bigger names in the UFC right now. However, for him to enter the superstar category, O’Malley will have to have a few stellar performances. Saturday night against Marlon Vera is the perfect opportunity for O’Malley to grab the spotlight.

If he can secure a statement win, it will further boost his status among UFC fans. ‘Sugar’ has stated multiple times that he wants to follow in the footsteps of Conor McGregor and become as big. The first step to doing that would be to avenge his only loss in the UFC and secure a dominant win over Marlon Vera at UFC 299.