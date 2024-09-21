UFC Rewinds Khabib’s Epic Warning to Dana White About Conor McGregor: “I’m Going to Smash Your Boy”

It seems as though everyday, new footage of Khabib Nurmagomedov talking inside the octagon drops and immediately goes viral!

The Russian fighter would often talk to his opponents while executing his signature ground and pound. And he did it most notably against Conor McGregor as he was dropping bombs on him. But months before that fight at UFC 229, he was seen shouting warning at UFC president Dana White about smashing the Irishman.

So, the UFC has a separate mic for what goes on inside the octagon and they release the audio clips without commentary every so often for fans to hear what the fighters say during the fights.

In such a recent video dropped by the UFC on Twitter recently, the Dagestani fighter looked to Dana White and predicted what he would do in the octagon,

“Hey be careful we’re gonna smash your boy. Yes of course, I know who I am.”

The UFC just dropped footage of Khabib talking to Dana White in between rounds “Hey! Be careful. I’m gonna smash your boy. I know who I am.” @ufc #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/DCRPXHkeqP — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 20, 2024

For context, the two had been feuding for months after McGregor had attacked Khabib’s bus injuring some people inside. He had then gone on to make some truly intolerant remarks towards, him, his father his religion, his teammates and his country.

Khabib, who has never been a man of many words wanted to sort out the feud inside an octagon and but since the ‘Mystic Mac’ was already a part time fighter at the time, he had to wait a long time.

So when ‘‘The Eagle‘ did get a chance to talk to Dana White in full public about the company’s blue-eyed boy, he took it upon himself to let the bossman know what he was going to do to his cash cow.

And when the two eventually fought in a rather one sided affair in 2018, the Dagestani’s relentless pressure wrestling had McGregor breathing through his mouth before the end of round 2.

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who was only a prospect at the time, saw McGregor gasping for air in his corner and took some shots at the struggling whiskey baron.

Islam and Khabib troll McGregor mid-fight

UFC 229 was the biggest fight in UFC history, selling 2.4 million buys, the most PPVs in the history of the organization. A big part of that was the perceived conclusion to one of the fiercest and nastiest rivalry in all of combat sports.

And it sort of was. Conor McGregor was soundly defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and has not been the same fighter since. Between the rounds, when his legs had given up, Islam Makhachev noticed it and let his ‘brother’ know about the Irishman’s lack of air in his lungs.

“He’s dying there on his stool. Look at him, just take a look. He couldn’t walk.”

Islam and Khabib trolling Conor in between rounds. pic.twitter.com/v11r7wCkSy — Ms. Makhachev (@Ms_Makhachev) July 15, 2024

‘The Eagle’ put on a dominant display against McGregor, taking him down time and again, then executing his signature ground and pound before making him tap with a fulcrum choke. So whatever Islam had shown him, worked wonders.

And now that Islam is champion, Nurmagomedov is repaying him the favor by attending his matches and being a part of his corner. The UFC lightweight champion has been very vocal about how easy fights get when ‘The Eagle’ is in his corner.