“We Can Do…”: Conor McGregor Pitches an Intriguing Match for UFC 300

As we head towards 2024, the excitement and thrill couldn’t keep the fans sane for UFC 300. With the successful completion of the events, the UFC is finally moving towards completing its third century. This is expected to be one of the biggest events in history, with many great fighters showing their interest in competing on the card. Even Conor McGregor has been speculated to make his return at UFC 300, but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding his return to the octagon, Conor McGregor took to his X account to suggest a match-up for UFC 300. He replied to a Bloody Elbow post and joked that the fight between Mullin and Teamster president Sean O’Brien would be a great idea. He said,

“Decent back and forth. We can do this at @ufc 300.”

The video McGregor reacted to shows Senator Markwayne Mullin challenging Teamsters general president Sean M. O’Brien for a fight. The incident happened during a Senate HELP Committee hearing. And Chair Bernie Sanders (I-VT) had to step in to de-escalate the physical fight.

Whereas, McGregor’s reaction to this video signals his funny persona and his infectious wit that often keeps his fans entertained. He often jokes, shares his humor, and takes on various situations on Platform X.

The 35-year-old fighter has been inactive inside the octagon since 2021 post his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor ended up defeated and injured and since then his return has been long awaited. And the reports of his big return at UFC 300 are yet again delayed.

Conor McGregor might not compete at UFC 300

There were multiple reports of ‘Mystic Mac’ making rounds on the internet that revolved around McGregor headlining at UFC 300 against Michael Chandler.

But McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh recently shared updates concerning the fighter’s return. During a discussion with The MMA Hour, coach Kavanagh said,

“We were hoping for April. That was the hope. That is what we were told. Now it seems to be the summer time. Are they holding him back for International Fight Week? I don’t really know. It’s a knock back that we were hearing April, but now it’s July. It’s not the end of the world. It is an extra couple of months. It’s not great, but hey, you’re enjoying your training at the moment. Let’s just keep that going.”





The Irishman’s coach expressed that initially the Irishman was set to fight in April. But now the dates have been shifted to July. He went on to add that the promotion might have plans to set McGregor for an International Fight Week. And till then, the fighter is enjoying his time training.

This statement comes after the heightened speculation of McGregor vs. Chandler headlining at UFC 300. However, now most likely the Irishman will not return at UFC 300.

It will be interesting to see how things turn around for McGregor. But amid all of this, the fans need to wait for confirmation, both for the Irishman’s return and UFC’s upcoming 300th big event.