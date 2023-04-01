“I Am Cleaner Than…”: Andrew Tate Opens Up About S*x Trafficking Charges Post-Release From Prison

Anybody with access to the internet is aware of the name Andrew Tate at this point. The controversial social media personality has been one of the most talked about individuals over the past year. While the reasons for the same might not be good, he managed to steadily increase his popularity over time. Tate is often crucified for his controversial statements. He is termed a misogynist and harmful to young kids because of the same. However, ‘Cobra’ was unfazed by it.

But a major question mark on his character was raised when he was arrested by the Romanian authorities with his brother last year. However, he has now been released from prison.

Andrew Tate opens up on his charges post-release from prison

Back in December last year, Andrew Tate, along with his brother Tristan Tate, was arrested from their house in Romania for allegedly committing human trafficking, r*pe, and money laundering. While they always claimed to be innocent, the Romanian authorities kept them in detention for three months before finally releasing them.

Investigated and followed for over a year across the planet. Subject any “normal” man to this – see what appears. No charges, zero sexual perversions or immoralities. My detractors are too hate filled to realise, I am cleaner than 99.9% of the people you walk past in the mall. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) April 1, 2023

Following his release, Tate took to Twitter to address the charges made against him. He stated, “No charges, zero sexual perversions or immoralities. My detractors are too hate-filled to realize. I am cleaner than 99.9% of the people you walk past in the mall.”

While Andrew Tate and his brother finally breathed a sigh of relief after being released from prison, their trouble is far from over as they will be under house arrest while the investigation continues.

Will ‘Cobra’ get his car collection back?

Following the arrest of Andrew Tate and his brother, the Romanian authorities went ahead and seized a number of cars from his collection along with some of his properties.

Amongst the cars seized by the authorities, his most prized possession, a Bugatti Chiron, was also taken away. However, following his recent release from prison, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding whether he will get his cars and properties back or not.

It is worth noting that despite being released from prison, Andrew Tate and his brother will serve house arrest until the investigation is over. And because of the same, the seized properties will remain with the Romanian authorities until the Tate brothers are proven to be innocent in the case. That said, it will be interesting to see what happens next.

What are your thoughts on the release of the Tate brothers? What do you guys think about Tate’s tweet?