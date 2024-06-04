Sean O’Malley Ends Feud With Conor McGregor Over PEDs: “I’m Still a Fan”

The heated feud between Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley seems to have come to an end as the UFC bantamweight champ revealed to have moved on. The feud had started when McGregor had gone ballistic about Ryan Garcia’s alleged PED use and O’Malley had caught some strays in the process.

But now, O’Malley has honestly confessed that he tried to hate McGregor. But it didn’t work for the 29-year-old as he made another confession about being McGregor’s “fan” in the end.

McGregor fired at two targets with a single ‘X’ update earlier in the previous month. He derided Ryan Garcia and O’Malley brutally because of their alleged ‘Ostarine’ usage for their fights. O’Malley too has a record of testing positive for Ostarine. Hence, when the McGregor sword came down, he caught a nick.

Naturally, ‘Sugar’ was unimpressed with this. He didn’t waste much time in providing McGregor with a befitting reply. But it would appear being McGregor’s fan means more to him than deleted tweets. Reflecting on the same, the Montana native said.

“I tried to hate Conor for a few days. I was like, ‘Fu*k’. But it didn’t work. I’m still a fan.”

O’Malley may have decided to squash the beef between him and ‘The Notorious’. But a look at McGregor’s past indicates he shouldn’t be calling anyone out for drug usage.

Conor McGregor guilty of the same crime which he bashed Sean O’Malley for

Most fans may remember that McGregor’s team locked horns against Michael Chandler’s disciples in The Ultimate Fighter last year. As per the TUF tradition, the Conor Mcgregor vs. Michael Chandler bout was expected to happen in December 2023 in the year’s last UFC PPV.

But the challenge had been thrown at him years ago. So what took so long? See, McGregor needed to get into the USADA testing pool to get himself cleared to compete inside the octagon. McGregor had his leg snapped clean after the third Poirier fight and needed to heal properly. He had also been shooting for Road House and McGregor’ss character Knox looked like a hungry heavyweight.

So, it’s quite understandable that ‘The Notorious’ had refrained from enlisting himself in the USADA testing pool, thus restricting his UFC comeback in December.

Regardless of the circumstances, McGregor is returning to the Octagon at UFC 303 to face Michael Chandler and it seems he’s added another excited fan to his already long list of ardent followers.