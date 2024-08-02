mobile app bar

Sean O’Malley Fuels Conor McGregor Rivalry, Mocks His Injury Amidst Legal Issues

Allan Binoy
Published

Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor

Batman vs. Robin, is the best way to describe the Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley situation. The pair were initially on good terms, and ‘Suga’ even saw him as a role model in the sport. However, things took a drastic turn when the Irishman called out O’Malley for being a ‘cheat’ and testing positive for Ostarine during the whole Ryan Garcia scandal. However, their beef has just mutated more despite the champ stating they hashed things out.

Well, it looks as though ‘Suga’ is really making it a point to go after the Irishman no matter what he does. News recently broke out saying a court banned McGregor from driving for two years.

O’Malley thought this was the perfect moment for a ‘toe’ joke. And fair play to him, it was so good!

“Because of his toe?”

 

It is still unclear why the champ is escalating the trash talk with McGregor after stating that the pair were on good terms now. Probably because he wants that ‘red p**ty night’?

Sean O’Malley claims he can beat Conor McGregor in a fight

O’Malley has revealed why he is continuing his trash-talking against Conor McGregor. Despite wanting to replicate McGregor’s success in the octagon, the champ now wants to fight ‘Mystic Mac’ itself.

On a recent episode of his podcast, he claimed that he could beat the Irishman in a fight.

“I will chirp Conor, because I do believe I can beat Conor in a fight. I’m not just saying that. I think stylistically I could beat Conor in a fight…Conor’s 5’7, I’m 6’3…he’s thick, but he’s short.”

Fighting against Conor McGregor would be like a dream come true for ‘Sugar’. Being able to fight your idol inside the octagon may be a fighter’s biggest dream. Unfortunately, O’Malley is bantamweight and McGregor is unlikely to drop down in weight so much especially when he doesn’t have to.

