Sean O’Malley Injury : ‘Suga’s’ Coach Admits Fault in Injury During Marlon Vera Fight

Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch believes it’s his fault ‘Sugar’ lost to Marlon Vera in their first fight. O’Malley suffered the first loss of his career due to an injury obtained in the ring. In the very first round of the fight, the bantamweight’s foot ‘fell asleep’ because it had no blood circulation to it. This caused it to roll and soon he could not even move on his feet. In a recent video on YouTube, Welch broke the fight down and admitted his mistake.

According to Welch, before the fight, Sean O’Malley complained about how the ankle wraps were too tight for him. He also claimed that O’Malley usually never complains about anything. In the video, he broke down the first fight and after Herb Dean called a stop to the contest, he had this to say about the fight,

“I just feel like that was a lot my fault. A lot my fault for not saying hey let’s wait, we have to redo these wraps. But, lesson learned, every single fight we’ve had we’ve learned a little something.”

Tim Welch went on to say that the ankle wraps were indeed too tight, and it restricted blood flow to the ankle, causing him to lose control over it, which is why he kept rolling it. Surely, team O’Malley would be extra careful this time and not repeat the mistake at UFC 299. Now, while the result of the high voltage bout against Marlon Vera is yet to be decided, O’Malley has already got an offer for his next fight.

However, from the looks of it, the chances of O’Malley taking the challenge seriously looks bleak. During a press conference ahead of UFC 299, Sean O’Malley finally spoke about the ‘beef’ between him and Ryan Garcia.

Sean O’Malley claims Ryan Garcia is doing “dr*gs” which is why he is going off on X

Sean O’Malley is just one of the names that Ryan Garcia called out recently. The boxer has been starting a beef with almost everyone on the internet lately. Garcia claims he could beat the UFC Bantamweight Champion in an MMA fight, and even contacted Dana White. Here’s what O’Malley had to say about the boxer:

“I mean, c*caine is a hell of a drug. I think he’s on drugs and he’s acting a fool. I feel bad for him more than anything you know.”

The reporter then asked him if Ryan Garcia would actually venture into the MMA world to fight him. Sean O’Malley’s response was the same, “C*caine is a hell of a drug”. He claims that Garcia is just talking and will not back it up. Well it will be interesting to see whether Ryan Garcia is really serious about the fight once the UFC 299 is done.