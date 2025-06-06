‘I Am Not Watching’: Week After Fight Night Fiasco, Dana White & Co. Hit With Another Hurdle for UFC 316, Leaving Fans Furious

The UFC has been caught ‘lacking’. Just last weekend, keen-eyed fans noticed a number of changes to the main card. The event went from an 11-fight card to just 10 fights after Kevin Giles pulled out due to an injury. Things only got worse when 3 players on the card faced weight issues.

Maycee Barber failed to make weight, along with Allan Nascimento, and both of them had to forfeit 20% of their purse. To make matters even worse, the fight between Ketlen Vieira and Macy Chiasson turned into a featherweight matchup after Vieira faced ‘weight management issues.’

It’s highly unusual for fans to see so many setbacks in one card. What’s worse is that even UFC 316 was hit with a major change.

Aaron Bronsteter announced the news on X, “For UFC 316, the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board have NOT adopted the unified rules of MMA.” While seemingly innocuous, it does present a rather considerable adjustment in routines for a fighter.

“Fighters with one hand or two hands on the mat will be considered grounded opponents, and 12-to-6 elbows will be illegal,” Bronsteter elaborated.

Naturally, fans in the comments section were not happy with the news. “”Unified, except New Jersey, rules” of MMA,” joked one fan, while another lost faith in the sport, “Smh. This sport is such a (sh*t) show.”

“I’m glad I’m not watching this live. Smh” confessed a third fan, claiming he wouldn’t waste his time on this. Another was curious about why the rules were not implemented by just one state, “This is so stupid. Every commission should have this by now. Ridiculous some still left out.”

It would appear fans have been left frustrated over the lack of solid cards and champions seemingly ducking contenders.

So when UFC boss Dana White posted an announcement video for UFC 316, those in the comments section roasted him brutally.

Call for Dana White to retire get louder

Not only is the promotion on the burner for the mishaps last weekend and the sudden rule change this weekend, but there’s also the case of what’s happening in the heavyweight division.

UFC undisputed heavyweight champion Jon Jones is refusing to fight the interim champion, Tom Aspinall, and at the same time, is not willing to give up the title either.

It’s been over 800 days since his title reign, and he has only one title defence. Aspinall, on the other hand, seems to hence adopted a policy of calling him the undisputed champion, citing Jones’ supposed retirement from the sport as the primary reason.

Despite the crashout by Aspinall, the UFC has remained mum on the subject, and frustrated fans are happy to let them know it’s not good enough.

What was supposed to be a post promoting this weekend’s event turned into a roasting fest in the comments section. “Just retire already ruining the ufc giving Sean a title shot for nothing and not stripping Jon jones.” said one fan, urging White to quit.

One fan came up with a three-step checklist for Dana, “STRIP JONES FIRE HUNTER CAMPBELL STOP HIDING FROM THE MEDIA.”

While another fan called for him to retire, “I think it’s time for Dana to step down and hand the role to someone who deserves it…” The promotion has yet to respond to these continued calls for the White to step down.