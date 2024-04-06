Sean O’Malley Speculates Hypothetical Clash Against Iowa Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark as He Desires Career in NCAA Post-UFC

Sean O’Malley is pretty sure that he can take on Caitlin Clark. March Madness has gripped the entire nation, with women’s college basketball reaching levels never seen before. This has been made possible all thanks to the likes of Caitlin Clark and her performance with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer has been breaking records every game and single-handedly put women’s basketball in the spotlight. However, the UFC Bantamweight Champion believes he can still beat her.

From the looks of it, Sean O’Malley loves basketball. However, basketball is a sport that requires quite a bit of physical exertion, and that puts O’Malley in danger of getting injured. Such injuries will surely affect his career as a UFC athlete, which is why he plays the sport quite sporadically.

Nevertheless, his passion for the sport shone through in a recent interview with The Schmo on YouTube, where he spoke about a potential clash with Clark as well as a future in NCAA college basketball:

“She’s been in it a little bit, she’s been in it. I haven’t been balling much so I’d probably have to say me….I do think, after I’m done fighting, that I will be in a summer league. I might go to college…is there an age limit? Because I might do that.”

Sean O’Malley had to turn down an offer to play at the NBA Celebrity Basketball game because he could not risk injury. However, he believes he has a career in it once he is done with UFC. Surprisingly, ‘Sugar’ plans to go back to college and enroll as a freshman so he can compete in college basketball. He also went on to highlight his passion by exclaiming, ‘Ball is life.’

Despite O’Malley dreaming about a future in Basketball, he is currently focused on his next fight. The UFC Bantamweight Champion will look to defend his title once again, against Merab Dvalishvili, and he has an event in mind.

Sean O’Malley eyes UFC event at The Sphere in Las Vegas

Sean O’Malley wants to fight at The Sphere in Las Vegas. UFC President Dana White has already revealed that the organization will be hosting an event at The Sphere for Mexican Independence Day. Hence, ‘Sugar’ took this opportunity to drop a hint by tweeting out an edited image of his picture being displayed on the iconic landmark.

In the same interview with The Schmo, O’Malley also spoke about wanting to fight at the Las Vegas location. However, Dana White has already made it clear that he wants an all-Mexican fight to headline the event.

Sean O’Malley also spoke about how he would not want to headline the event if Conor McGregor had his eyes on The Sphere. Nevertheless, we can be certain that ‘Sugar’ will be fighting Merab Dvalishvili next and the Georgian will finally get his long-awaited title shot.