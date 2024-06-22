Conor McGregor Makes Surprise Appearance at Dana White’s Rival Promotion Bellator to Be in a Fighter’s Corner

Conor McGregor recently pulled out of the UFC 303 card due to a broken toe and has not stepped out since. However, he could not resist the opportunity to be a part of his friend Sinead Kavanagh’s corner at the latest Bellator event.

Yup! Conor McGregor, the face of the UFC can do ‘Whatever the f*ck he wants’. It’s not like Dana White has specifically asked his fighters to not show up at rival promotions but its a fairly uncommon sight.

The only other notable name that comes to mind is the one guy who has managed to find a free abode in the Irishman’s mind since UFC 229- Khabib Nurmagomedov.

But Conor McGregor showing up at Bellator shouldn’t come as that big of a surprise either. McGregor also owns a portion of the BFKC and has been seen there as well, including making appearances at marquee boxing bouts.

But while that was business, this has been a thoroughly personal experience for the fighter.

A video of the Irishman entering the arena in an oversized hoodie, while nursing a limp went viral on social media.

Conor McGregor has just pulled up to Bellator to corner Sinead Kavanagh COACH MCGREGOR pic.twitter.com/qHoEHcpnSL — OOC MMA (@oocmma) June 22, 2024

The former UFC double champ found him being a coach in his friend Sinead Kavanagh’s corner as she fought Arlene Blencowe in the Bellator Champions Series in Dublin.

However, coach McGregor’s presence didn’t help much as Kavanagh lost to Blencowe via a guillotine. Regardless, it was the first time McGregor was seen since pulling out of his UFC 303 comeback against former Bellator champ, Michael Chandler.

Meanwhile, Bellator had McGregor on stage for an interview where the Irishman clarified some doubts about his injury.

Conor McGregor gives fans an update on his injury during Bellator event

Conor McGregor got the Irish crowd all hyped up for his UFC return during a Bellator event; in some irony.

The interviewer asked McGregor what it was like to ‘take over’ in the MMA world. However, ‘The Notorious’ went off on his own tangent talking about his canceled fight,

“Now I’m dialing it in. I’m getting this training camp correct. I’m walking in there 100 percent Conor McGregor. Injury free.”

Conor McGregor talks about no longer giving “little bums” an advantage by fighting injured. “Now I’m dialing it in. I’m getting this training camp correct. I’m walking in there 100 percent Conor McGregor. Injury free.” (via @BellatorMMA) pic.twitter.com/n4qGq7S7SH — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 22, 2024

McGregor spoke about how he has made the walk into the octagon injured before. For the unversed, he already had an injured leg going into that trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

So, now, he wants to make sure his return to the octagon is perfect and that his fans get to see a complete version of him.